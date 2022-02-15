Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Israel Ambassador To India Naor Gilon Says 'preparing Ourselves'

Israel's ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, stated that Israel is preparing, as other countries across the globe are evacuating their embassies from Kyiv.

Following rising fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Israel's ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, stated that Israel is preparing as other countries across the globe are evacuating their embassies from Kyiv. Gilon stated, "We are also preparing ourselves if we need to give answers."

With the increasing possibilities of a Russian attack on Ukraine, the Indian embassy in Kyiv on Tuesday advised its citizens, particularly students, to leave the country due to the current state of affairs. In addition, it has advised Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

"Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily. Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine," the embassy stated in an advisory issued on February 15.

The notice also asked Indian citizens to keep the embassy updated on the status of their presence in Ukraine so that the embassy could contact them if necessary. Tensions have risen in Kyiv as Moscow has amassed thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border, raising fears of an invasion. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in his address to the nation, which was shared on Facebook, that his army is stronger than ever.

Russia deployed an estimated 1,30,000 troops along Ukrainian border

Tensions between Kyiv and Moscow have risen in recent months as Russia stockpiled an estimated 1,30,000 troops along the Ukrainian border. The Pentagon, on the other hand, has dispatched 3,000 troops to Poland, bringing the total number of forces sent to Europe in the last three weeks to 5,000.

Moscow's invasion of Kyiv could begin 'at any time,' according to the White House. In the face of mounting fears of a Russian attack on Ukraine, the Joe Biden-led government has already issued guidelines for its residents in the country, while Kyiv officials have authorised the action plan.

