Russia-Ukraine Conflict: People Throng Kharkiv Railway Station To Flee War-ravaged Nation

Amid rising tensions in Ukraine, people were seen fleeing from Kharkiv railway station as the Russia-Ukraine war enters the tenth day. With the Russian troops increasing their aggression amid invasion of Ukraine, people in a bid to protect themselves and their family were seen gathering at the Kharkiv railway station so that they can be evacuated from the war-torn county. The second-largest city of Ukraine, Kharkiv was attacked by Russian forces as missiles were being fired, creating a sense of fear amongst the commoners. In the video, it is seen that the people of the city have gathered in an underground railway station so as to stay safe from the terror of the Russian troops.

The war turned barbaric on the seventh day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Missiles and rockets were being fired while Ukraine's military and civilians resisted the Russian forces. A regional police department building in Kharkiv was targeted by the Russian troops, and fire engulfed a huge building while debris came tumbling down. Fire brigade authorities immediately doused the fire.

Russia declares partial ceasefire

Russians troops announced a ceasefire and following this, they opened humanitarian corridors for residents of Ukraine's Mariupol and Volnovakha cities. More than a million people from the cities of Ukraine have fled the country and entered the neighbouring countries as they expressed dire need for help and protection. "Today, on 5 March at 10 AM-4 PM Moscow time, the Russian side declares a ceasefire and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha," the Russian Defence Ministry told reporters in Russia. The Ministry added that the humanitarian corridors and exit routes have been agreed upon with the Ukraine side. The Mariupol-Nikolskoe-Rozovka-Pologi-Orekhov-Zaporozhye route has been chosen as a humanitarian corridor, said the authorities of Mariupol, quoted Sputnik.

