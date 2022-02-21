Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Putin Says 'no Prospects' For Minsk Accords To End Border Crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on February 21 that he no longer believes a crucial 2015 plan reached with France, Germany, and Kyiv will be able to end the separatist conflict in Ukraine. AFP media agency reported that Putin told his security council, "We understand that there are no prospects" for implementing the 2015 Minsk peace accords, which were reached in Belarus' capital to stop fighting between Ukraine's army and pro-Moscow separatists in the country's east.

Russian Soldiers and FSB troops kill 5 members of Ukrainian sabotage group: Report

Five members of a Ukrainian sabotage cell were killed by Russian troops and FSB border security forces after attempting to illegally breach the Russian border, according to the press service of Russia's Southern Military District. The event occurred near the border between Ukraine and the Russian region of Rostov, according to Sputnik.

"On 21 February 2022 at about 6 am Moscow time, on a section of the state border between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine in the area of the settlement of Mityakinskaya, Rostov Region, an FSB border detachment discovered infiltration by a sabotage and reconnaissance group," the Southern Military District said in a statement.

In order to apprehend the sabotage group, the FSB border patrol detachment sought reinforcements from a military unit assigned to provide operational cover of the state border from the Southern Military District, the military noted in the statement. Two Ukrainian Armed Forces infantry combat vehicles were alleged to have attempted to capture the saboteurs during the firefight that erupted, but were destroyed by Russian Army forces using anti-tank guns after crossing into Russia.

According to the military, there were no casualties among Russian troops and border guards. However, according to media sources, Kyiv denounced the report as "fake news," claiming that no Ukrainian military were present in the region where the incident was reported to have occurred.

Russia-Ukraine border conflict intensifies

The press agency of the Southern Military District did not comment on why the attempt to apprehend the saboteurs resulted in bloodshed. The People's Militia press office of Donetsk People's Republic reported earlier in the day that its men were fighting Ukrainian forces on the outskirts of Novoazovsk in an alleged attempt to reach the Russian border.

The event on Monday was at least the third time the intensifying violence in the Donbas spilled over into Russia. A rocket fired from the Ukrainian side earlier in the day destroyed a border patrol site in Rostov, according to the FSB. There were no injuries as a result of the incident. Two shells launched from the Ukrainian side of the border landed in Russia on Sunday, one of which exploded and destroyed an abandoned house. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the incident as a blatant provocation and pure lies by Russia.

Moreover, Sputnik reported citing a Moscow source familiar with the matter that Russia will participate in the Contact Group (CG) discussions on the Donbas problem if Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) can reach an agreement. On February 20, at the request of the French government, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on phone. According to media reports, the leaders decided to hold trilateral contact group (Russia, Ukraine, and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) meetings on Ukraine on February 21.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Image: AP