Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Shows No Signs Of Slowdown Even As Raging War Enters Day 78

On Thursday, Russia shelled eastern Ukraine, including the final bastion of resistance in beleaguered Mariupol.

Written By
Aparna Shandilya
Image: AP
1/10
Image: AP

A Ukrainian emergency worker stands near the bodies of Russian soldiers in Vilkhivka, Ukraine, which was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces near Kharkiv.

Image: AP
2/10
Image: AP

On May 11, police and volunteers exhume the bodies of civilians killed by Russian shelling in the village of Stepaky, near Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Image: AP
3/10
Image: AP

A woman from Siversk and her child look out of the window of a bus during an evacuation near Lyman, Ukraine, on May 11.

Image: AP
4/10
Image: AP

A Lyman girl and her grandparents ride in a bus during an evacuation near Lyman, Ukraine, on May 11.

Image: AP
5/10
Image: AP

During a soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Ukraine's national soccer team at Borussia Park in Monchengladbach, Germany, a spectator holds up a sign.

Image: AP
6/10
Image: AP

On May 12, Yura Nechyporenko, 15, places a chocolate at the grave of his father, Ruslan Nechyporenko, at Bucha Cemetery on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Image: AP
7/10
Image: AP

Yura Nechyporenko, 15, hugs his uncle Andriy Nechyporenko above his father Ruslan Nechyporenko's grave at Bucha Cemetery on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Image: AP
8/10
Image: AP

Maksym, 3, and his brother Dmytro, 16, are photographed on top of a destroyed Russian tank on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 8, 2022.

Image: AP
9/10
Image: AP

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, a Ukrainian firefighter works near a destroyed building on the outskirts of Odesa, Ukraine.

Image: AP
10/10
Image: AP

An Azov Special Forces Regiment serviceman, injured during fighting against Russian forces, is shown in this photo provided by the Ukrainian National Guard Press Office.

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia-Ukraine War, Azovstal, Mariupol
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS | As war rages on in Ukraine, Moscow celebrates World War II Victory Day

IN PICS | As war rages on in Ukraine, Moscow celebrates World War II Victory Day
Russia holds final dress rehearsal ahead of Victory Day parade on May 9

Russia holds final dress rehearsal ahead of Victory Day parade on May 9