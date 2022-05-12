Russia-Ukraine Conflict Shows No Signs Of Slowdown Even As Raging War Enters Day 78

Quick links:
A Ukrainian emergency worker stands near the bodies of Russian soldiers in Vilkhivka, Ukraine, which was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces near Kharkiv.
On May 11, police and volunteers exhume the bodies of civilians killed by Russian shelling in the village of Stepaky, near Kharkiv, Ukraine.
A woman from Siversk and her child look out of the window of a bus during an evacuation near Lyman, Ukraine, on May 11.
A Lyman girl and her grandparents ride in a bus during an evacuation near Lyman, Ukraine, on May 11.
During a soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Ukraine's national soccer team at Borussia Park in Monchengladbach, Germany, a spectator holds up a sign.
On May 12, Yura Nechyporenko, 15, places a chocolate at the grave of his father, Ruslan Nechyporenko, at Bucha Cemetery on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Yura Nechyporenko, 15, hugs his uncle Andriy Nechyporenko above his father Ruslan Nechyporenko's grave at Bucha Cemetery on the outskirts of Kyiv.
Maksym, 3, and his brother Dmytro, 16, are photographed on top of a destroyed Russian tank on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 8, 2022.
On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, a Ukrainian firefighter works near a destroyed building on the outskirts of Odesa, Ukraine.
