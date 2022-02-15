Amid the de-escalation of some of the Russian troops from the Ukrainian border to their bases after months of speculations on the possibility of Moscow invading Kyiv, the president of the largest Ukrainian business club – CEO Club Ukraine - asserted that the situation still remains tense.

While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network on Monday, Serhiy Haydaychuk, CEO Club Ukraine president, said that the situation on the ground is unpredictable and the situation remains tense as there are a lot of movements taking place near the Ukrainian border.

"We can see the situation near the Ukrainian border is unpredictable because there is a lot of movement taking place near the eastern border region. In media, it seems the situation is decreasing but in reality, the tension is quite high because two big armies are on the borders," Haydaychuk told Republic. "However, at the moment, we can say the chances of war is not so high. We are waiting for what will happen," he added.

'Putin in a bad situation'

When asked about whether the military escalation would be toned down over a period of time and whether Ukraine will leave the idea of joining NATO, for the time being, Haydaychuk opined it would not be possible for Ukraine to join the military alliance for the time being as it needs a lot of processes.

"It is one of the scenarios how Mr Putin can save his face as he is in a bad situation and he would have to find an exit point to come out of the situation," he said and maintained that Russian President Putin has two situations to accept Donbass as an independent republic and after that, he could send his troops to escalate the war from their territory. "I don't see the escalation on its way...I see the tension is still high and unpredictable," he said.

Russian Defence Ministry avers some troops pulling back from Ukraine border

It is worth mentioning that the Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday, confirmed some of its troops have started pulling back from the Ukrainian borders to their bases and thus putting a hold on the crisis for the time being.

"A number of combat training measures, including exercises, have been carried out in accordance with the plan. As the combat training measures are completed, the troops, as always, will make marches in a combined way to the points of permanent deployment," Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The units of the Southern and Western military districts, having completed their tasks, have already begun loading onto rail and road transport and will begin moving to their military garrisons today. Separate units will make marches on their own as part of military columns," he added.

