Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Canada To Donate Over $7mn Of Lethal Weapons, Financial Aid To Kyiv

Amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Canada on Monday announced additional financial and military assistance for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s military aggression.

Amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Canada on Monday announced additional financial and military assistance for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s military aggression. After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russian invasion will take place on 16 February, Canadian Armed Forces said in a statement that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau-led government has “authorized the provision of additional military assistance” for Ukraine. 

According to the statement, Canada will donate over $7 million of lethal weapons and assorted support items to the Ukarine's armed forces. The equipment includes machine guns, pistols, carbines, 1.5 million rounds of ammunition, sniper rifles, and various related equipment,

“Canada stands resolute in its support of Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence and continues to condemn Russian aggression as it builds up its military forces around Ukraine. Canada remains committed to a diplomatic solution and continues to call on Russia to de-escalate and engage in meaningful dialogue,” it added.

Canada, US and EU committed to supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said Canada, the US and European nations are devoted to supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Taking to Twitter, Trudeau informed that he spoke with US President Joe Biden and European leaders on Friday, during which they shared their concerns over Russia’s aggressive and destabilising actions in and around Ukraine. As per a press release, the leaders stressed the need for Russia to engage constructively to find a diplomatic solution to the current tensions.

“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, the European Commission, the European Council, and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), to discuss the ongoing Russian military build-up on Ukraine’s borders,” the press release read.

“They noted their collective commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” it added. 

Meanwhile, United States President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have not lost all hope for a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine in the face of Russia’s military aggression. Both leaders spoke on phone for around 40 minutes and agreed that a deal was still possible despite repeatedly warning of an impending Russian invasion. Despite amassing more than 100,000 troops on the border, Russia has repeatedly denied any plans of invading Ukraine. Most recently on Monday, the Russian Foreign Minister had said that diplomacy to resolve Russia-Ukraine tensions was “far from exhausted”. 

