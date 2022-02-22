Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Crimean Head Says Kyiv To Blame For Loss Of Breakaway Regions

As Ukraine continues to face the impending danger of an invasion from Russia, the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, claimed that the Ukrainian authorities are to blame for the nation's loss of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Sputnik reported.

This came after Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged the two breakaway states, Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities. On Monday, February 21, in a post on his Telegram channel, Aksyonov asserted, “With all my heart I support our president's historic decision to recognise the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics! (sic)”

Further describing his pleasure, Aksyonov went on to say in the post, “A great joy for all our nation, for all who have not lost conscience, and the concept of justice, mercy, sympathy!", as per the Sputnik report. He even claimed that Putin's decision would bring a stop to the 'genocide' of the people of Donbass and usher in a new era in the "history of the people's republics and Russia."

According to the Sputnik report, Crimean Head Aksyonov added, “Ukraine can blame only its brainless rulers for the loss of Donbass and Crimea. I congratulate our Donetsk and Lugansk brothers!" Putin's choice, according to the official, was the only one that could be made based on societal agreement.

Crisis in the separatist Donbass area

In recent days, the atmosphere in the separatist Donbass area has deteriorated, with the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics claiming an increase in bombardment by Ukrainian forces and demanding a full mobilisation in preparation for a Ukrainian Army invasion.

As per media reports, last week, two big explosions were confirmed in Luhansk, one at the "Druzhba" gas pipeline, which resulted in a huge fire, while, the second was reported half an hour later. Sputnik reported, quoting sources, that emergency services, firemen, and police had arrived on the scene right away. Following the bombing, the evacuation of Donbass inhabitants to Russia began late last week, with women, children, and the elderly receiving priority.

Meanwhile, on Monday, February 21, Russian President Putin has inked a decree declaring the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states. Putin had earlier in the day called his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron as well as German chancellor Olaf Scholz to announce that he would be issuing a decree recognising Donetsk and Luhansk's independence. However, both the French and German leaders expressed their displeasure with Putin's choice, as per a Kremlin statement.

(Image: AP)