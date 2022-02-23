In the latest flare-up in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the US has announced fresh sanctions on Moscow and the Russian elite after its President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in Ukraine’s east, with the intention to undermine Kyiv’s sovereignty in its own territory.

After US sanctions, Canada and other EU nations are also levelling trade embargos while gearing up to deploy additional troops to Eastern Europe, primarily Poland, to prepare for the inevitable attack that seems just around the corner.

Ukraine’s two breakaway territories are Luhansk and Donetsk which are currently rebel-controlled and located in the region of Donbas that borders Russia. This area has been led by pro-Russian groups and separatists for nearly a decade.

President Putin’s actions are a flagrant violation of international law — and they demand a firm response from the international community. pic.twitter.com/iJPEEo4SyD — President Biden (@POTUS) February 22, 2022

Global business leaders #StandWithUkraine. Grateful to Sir @richardbranson for clear understanding of the situation and willingness to join efforts implementing Ukraine support projects — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 22, 2022

While Biden has repeatedly warned that Russia is preparing for an attack, the US has also revealed that they would continue supplying arms and ammunition to Ukraine govt along with its allies but would not participate in an active war, thereby weakening Ukraine’s position in the oncoming war.

However, to understand why Luhansk and Donetsk play such an integral role in the conflict and its escalation in recent times, it’s important to revisit the 1991 and 2013 uprising in Ukraine that laid the groundwork for the conflict today.

Answers to complex crisis hidden in history

In the 9th century, Kievan Rus was located in Europe, it was home to the Slavic people and its capital was Kyiv, which has remained the same for over 10 centuries, despite coming under multiple leaderships in its history. Kievan Rus was formed and ruled by Grand Prince Volodimir. Ironically enough, Volodimir is also the name of the leaders of Russia and Ukraine today. Vladimir is the Russian spelling for Volodimir, which incidentally is the name of the Ukrainian President- Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Russians, Ukrainians and Belarussians draw their lineage from this Slavic State.

Timeline of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and Russia

On December 26, 1991, the Soviet Union (USSR) collapsed, which marked the birth of 15 new countries, including modern-day Russia and Ukraine. The apparent question that has loomed since is what would happen to the former USSR territories? While some turned to the West and joined the EU and NATO for economic and US-led military alliance, others including Ukraine stayed close to Russia.

Although Ukraine broke away from Russia, it was historically not a part of the USSR, it wasn’t until World War II, that Stalin’s troops seized surrounding areas and added them to its borders. And despite the re-formation of Ukraine in 1991, many in Russia believe it to be an integral part of its country as it shares similar historic, cultural and geographical ties- similar but not identical.

In the early 2000s, owing to strong opposition to the Russian leadership, Ukraine sought to develop its own identity through independent outreach programs and international alliances. In 2004, protestors toppled Ukraine’s pro-Russia government and repeated the actions once again in 2014. It is safe to state that the majority don’t see themselves as Russians or be ruled by its big brother. While Ukraine continued to grow, Russia accused the US and EU of orchestrating revolutions and overthrowing governments in Ukraine just to divide both nations and people.

Following the 2014 setback and a referendum which ended unfavourably for the Kremlin, fearing a loss of influence in the country, Russia took over a swath of eastern Ukrainian territories, in particular Crimea – and added it to its own borders. Ukraine has been able to take back control of those territories since.

After the 2014 Crimean seizure, Ukraine understandably tilted away from Russia and towards the Western powers, which have since given them weapons worth billions of dollars. Russia since the collapse of the USSR has continued to target the US and the EU of arming and isolating Ukraine in order to snub Russia, they have also accused the West of maintaining a ‘Cold War mentality’ on the issue. While Russia harps on about western influence, the US and EU deny those claims and maintain that free countries have the right to decide their national and foreign policies.

While the arguments, border skirmishes, attacks, civil wars and unrest have been a part of everyday Ukrainian life for the past decade, since the beginning of 2021, Russia has quietly amassed over one lakh troops on its borders with Ukraine. In December last year, Moscow released a set of demands that included a rollback of NATO military operations in Eastern Europe and a promise that NATO would never admit Ukraine into its folds which the organisation has rejected.

The conflict in Ukraine today and moving forward with battle heat

The violent power struggle which has faced various pressure points throughout history is at one of the highest point of thresholds now. In 2019 Zelenskyy met Putin for face-to-face peace talks to find long-term solutions, however, that ended in failure and since then Ukraine has actively called for more negotiations which Russia has turned down. So far, since 1991, it is documented that over 13,000 people have died as a result of this conflict and over 15 lakh people displaced according to the country’s council of foreign relations.

As tensions continue to rise in Eastern Europe, the world now waits to see when Russia will attack its neighbour and whether the US and EU will do anything significant to stop the invasion of Europe’s second-largest country by the world’s largest country. If things go south, this could be inadvertently the biggest war Europe has seen on its soil since the 1940s.