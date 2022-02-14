While the United States estimates approximately 130,000 Russian troops are stationed along Ukraine's border, Kremlin has been rather vocal about claims that it does not intend to invade the country. However, the Joe Biden-led US administration has vowed to uphold Ukraine's sovereignty and even deployed troops in eastern Europe to back NATO forces while noting that it remains 'unclear' if Vladimir Putin is interested in pursuing his goals diplomatically or 'through the use of force'.

While experts comment the face-off is a build-up that has been prevalent since the Cold War era between the US and the Soviet Union, contemporary political analysts perceive it as a residual of the regional hegemony of Russia despite the dissolution of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republic (USSR) in 1991.

Notably, Ukraine was a part of the Soviet Union until 1991 and is currently a country wedged between Russia and Europe. While the country is not exhaustively free of Kremlin's tactics, its foreign policies over the years have wavered between pro-Russia and pro-European Union.

Therefore, it is of vital importance that one comprehends the ongoing issue as a protracted conflict that began in February 2014.

What is Russia-Ukraine crisis?

In a convenient version of the doctrine on 'limited sovereignty', Russia continues to exist in Ukraine's sphere of influence despite the latter's independence in 1991. Critics say that this association was proof that Ukraine's autonomy and ties with other countries were not greater than that of the Warsaw Pact as under the Cold War era.

Based on statements by then Russian leaders, it was concluded that Russia was fearful of Ukraine's 'possible' integration with NATO which would amount to a threat to Russia's national security and integrity to an extent.

It is pertinent to mention here that relations between Ukraine and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) commenced in 1992 even while apprehensions on the Russian invasion prevailed.

What does Russia want with Ukraine?

Following Ukraine's inclination to initiate ties with NATO and European Union, Kremlin has been seeking the position and hegemony that it exuded during the Cold War era as the Soviet Union. In March 2014, consequent to civil unrest in Ukraine, and under President Yanukovych's government, Russia took over Crimea, claiming historic ties with the autonomous state.

In November 2014, the Ukrainian military reported an 'intensive' movement of Russian troops into the parts of eastern Ukraine. In addition, the AP had reported about 40 unmarked Russian military vehicles in the Ukraine territory.

Cementing the notion of Russian encroachment in Ukrainian internal affairs, Putin in 2021 referred to Russia and Ukraine as 'one nation' and accused Ukrainian leaders of operating an 'anti-Russian project'.

Now, amid vivid military deployment near Ukraine's borders, Russia presented NATO and the US in December 2021 with a set of written demands and security assurances. Of utmost importance to Russia, Putin sought a guarantee that Ukraine would never join NATO and that NATO withdraws its troops from across countries in eastern Europe. Also, Russia sought the implementation of the 2015-cease fire in Ukraine, which Kyiv agreed with a pinch of salt.

Also, Russia demands that the eastward expansion of the NATO troops in eastern Europe must terminate. Hinting that combat units be pulled out of Poland, the Baltic Republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, Russia also wants the US-led forces to 'not move an inch to the east'.

Notably, the US has declined the wide-ranging demands tabled by Russia and offered measures such as dialogues on nuclear cache, deliberations on nuclear arms control and greater transparency in military drills to dilute the prolonged clash.

What is Ukraine's take?

Ukraine is not a NATO member but it clearly seeks to become a member state. Recently, the eastern European nation was formally recognised as an aspiring member state. Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Zelensky has urged the West to avoid creating a 'panic', while Putin stated he is ready to continue talking as his demands are not addressed yet.