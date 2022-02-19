Russia-Ukraine Crisis: First Set Of Refugees From Donbas Reach Rostov Amid Rising Tensions

After an evacuation order issued by the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics before a probable Ukrainian military intervention, the first set of refugees from the Donbas area has reached Russia. Amid the Russia-Ukraine escalating tension, hundreds of refugees which primarily consist of women and children, have already reached in Rostov Region, which borders Ukraine, as per Russian media.

The administrations of the two separatist regions had declared on Friday that the Ukrainian Army was plotting a "breakthrough" into the Donbas area. They advised citizens to leave for Russia in the wake of the purported strike. Around 700,000 individuals are expected to be evacuated, citing the Donetsk People's Republic, RT reported.

However, Kyiv on the other hand has rejected claims of a Donbas attack, stating that Russia has been seeking to create a pretext for its own assault of Ukraine. Further, Moscow has constantly denied rumours of its preparations to attack the neighbouring countries in recent months in spite of deploying more than 150,000 Russian troops near the border area.

Putin has instructed to provide help in the Rostov Region's refugees

In addition to this, the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Russian Emergencies Ministry to help the nation's southern Rostov Region, which is seeing an inflow of migrants from eastern Ukraine.

Peskov was cited by Russia's RIA Novosti news agency as saying that President Putin has instructed the acting director of the ministry to fly to the Rostov Region promptly to arrange “on-site work on creating conditions for accommodation for refugees, provision of hot meals and other necessities, including medical care," Xinhua reported. Further, earlier on that day, the governor of the Rostov Region had requested Putin's help as a record number of refugees arrived in Russia from Donbas, according to RIA Novosti.

Meanwhile, previously, the Donetsk and Lugansk republics' People's Militias had reported a movement of Ukrainian military equipment and personnel towards the region's line of contact. As per militia spokesperson Eduard Basurin, more troops, Ukrainian S-300 missile systems, rocket artillery, as well as foreign mercenaries were seen along the boundary dividing Kyiv troops and the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic.

