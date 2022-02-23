Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Kyiv Set To Declare Emergency Across Country Sans DPR, LPR Regions

Amid continued threat of a possible Russian invasion, the Ukrainian government is set to declare a state of emergency across the country apart from the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which Moscow has recognised as independent republics. A top Ukrainian security official confirmed the same and said that the emergency would last for a month which can be extended for another 30 days if needed, ANI reported. On Monday, February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of Ukraine's breakaway regions-- the Donetsk People's Republics and Luhansk People's Republics.

Meanwhile, Ukraine also issued an advisory for its citizens in Moscow, urging them to leave the country immediately. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the imminent threat of an armed Russian invasion might impair the provision of consular services and assistance to Ukrainian nationals. Ukraine's advisory comes as the United States, the United Kingdom and NATO have warned that Russia has all the elements in place to carry out a full-fledged invasion.

UK imposes sanctions on Russia following US' footsteps

According to UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss, Moscow is highly likely to unleash a full-scale invasion of Kyiv in the coming days. Meanwhile, following in the footsteps of the US, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also imposed the first round of sanctions, targeting five Russian banks and at least three rich oligarchs.

After Russia's parliament approved President Vladimir Putin's decrees allowing the use of military action inside the breakaway territories on Kyiv's eastern border, the West slapped financial and economic sanctions on Moscow.

US plans to relocate Ukrainian President in case of invasion

It is significant to mention here that the US has also planned to relocate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in case Russia goes ahead with an invasion. As per Sputnik news agency, the evacuation strategy has already been discussed with Zelenskyy by the Biden administration.

The Ukrainian President is currently in Kyiv, where he has been engaging with Western and other European leaders in a series of meetings amid fears of a possible invasion.

