Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates: Biden Says Russia 'has Begun' Invasion Of Ukraine

A day after Russia announced its recognition of two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and sent its forces there, it received a reply from the United States. Addressing a press briefing, US President Joe Biden said that Russia absolutely had no power to declare independent regions. As a retaliation, a tranche of economic sanctions was announced.
Today, I announced the first tranche of sanctions in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine. And if Russia goes further with this invasion, we stand prepared to take further steps as necessary. pic.twitter.com/8t87wyMq6q— President Biden (@POTUS) February 23, 2022
A day after the Russian President altered the international borders, its presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said further engaging with the diplomats of Ukraine will only complicate the relations between the two nations. According to a report by Russian news agency, TASS, Peskov called the talks between the officials of both countries will be an extremely unwelcome step and added this would also hamper the relations of people living on the other side of the country.
"Naturally, the severance of diplomatic relations would be an extremely unwelcome scenario, which will only make everything still more difficult not only for the states but also for their peoples," the Russian news agency quoted Peskov as saying.
Canada will deploy up to 460 additional troops to Eastern Europe amid escalating tensions following Russia's recognition of the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. Under the deployment at least 30 Canadian troops will be sent to Latvia, Canada Defence Minister Anita Anand informed. "Most of the 460 soldiers will be housed aboard the frigate Halifax that is due to arrive in the region by the end of March, while the rest will be split between an artillery battery and a maritime patrol aircraft," she added.
"Today, I am authorizing a deployment of up to 460 members of the Canadian Armed Forces to Operation Reassurance," Trudeau told a news conference on Tuesday.
Air India special flight AI 1946 landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Ukraine's Boryspil airport with over 240 Indian citizens on Tuesday night amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis. "Air India special flight AI-1946 landed at Delhi airport with around 242 passengers at 2330 Hrs," an Air India official told ANI. On Tuesday, Air India's special flight AI-1947 operated for Ukraine to bring back Indians from Ukraine. More than 20,000 students from India are currently studying in different parts of Ukraine. "Feeling relieved," said an Indian student pursuing a medical course in Ukraine after landing at Delhi airport amid the Ukraine crisis.
#WATCH | "The situation is peaceful right now but the tension seems to be building up, feeling good after returning home," said Shivam Chaudhary who is pursuing MBBS in Ukraine said at Delhi airport pic.twitter.com/Vsj31sSTzi— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022
After the US announced fresh sanctions on Russia, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced to deploy up to 460 additional troops to Eastern Europe. "I am authorising a deployment of up to 460 members of the Canadian Armed Forces to Operation Reassurance," Trudeau told a news conference.
Refuting any meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said it was "certainly not in the plans". "At this point, that is certainly not in the plans," Psaki said during a presser on Tuesday.
A major incident was reported from the Donetsk region where the local authorities reported an explosive device was detonated within the territory of a television centre. However, no injuries were reported.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world is facing the biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years as the situation in eastern Ukraine continues to escalate, reported Sputnik. "It is a death blow to the Minsk Agreements endorsed by the Security Council. The principles of the UN Charter are not an a la carte menu. They cannot be applied selectively," Guterres said, adding that the Russian recognition is a "violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," the Russian news agency quoted Guterres as saying.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has cancelled the meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov which was scheduled for Thursday, Sputnik reported. "It Does Not Make Sense to Go Forward," Blinken said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv country does not need a total military mobilization at the moment. "Today, there is no need for total mobilization. We need to quickly make the Ukrainian army and other military formations complete. I, as the supreme commander of the armed forces of Ukraine, issued a decree on calling up reservists during a special period. I emphasize that we are talking exclusively about citizens included in the operational reserve," news agency Sputnik quoted Zelensky as saying during a video address.
President Joe Biden announced the US was ordering heavy financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs on Tuesday, declaring that Moscow had flagrantly violated international law by invading Ukraine.
None of us will be fooled by Russian President Vladimir Putin's claims about Ukraine, the US President said. And he said more sanctions could be on the way if Putin proceeds further.
Biden said he was also moving additional US troops to the Baltic states on NATO's eastern flank bordering Russia.
Biden joined the 27 European Union members who unanimously agreed on Tuesday to levy their own initial set of sanctions targeting Russian officials over their actions in Ukraine.
"Who in the Lord's name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called countries on territory that belonged to his neighbours?" said Biden while slamming the Russian President.
#BREAKING | Putin is setting up rationale to take more territory by force. This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine: US President Joe Biden https://t.co/TBJbdJjF9x pic.twitter.com/1tPtInHWql— Republic (@republic) February 22, 2022
“They share in the corrupt games of the Kremlin policies and should share in the pain as well,” Biden said of the sanctions on Russia’s elite families.
During a short presser, POTUS Biden said that Russia has carved out territories from Ukraine and announced full blockade sanctions on two Russian financial institutes.
Joe Biden articulated whatever Russia will say the countries will counter it unitedly.
US President Joe Biden slammed said, "we will impose sanctions, we will put more sanctions if Russia goes ahead with its plans."
The US president warned that Putin is “setting up a rationale to go much further” in Ukraine, predicting a larger-scale attack in the days to come.
The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will not move forward, says Biden.
US President Joe Biden slammed Putin for recognising the two disputed regions as independent republics. He reiterated imposing sanctions on Moscow.
Amid ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, a Ukrainian soldier was killed and six others wounded in eastern Ukraine, the country’s military said on Tuesday.
Despite repetitive warnings from the West, Russia on Tuesday established diplomatic relations with the so-called Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, reported news agency Sputnik.
Reacting to Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement that the accords of the Minks agreement "no longer exist", spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the United Nations (UN) considers that the agreements are still valid and "should be used to de-escalate the situation in eastern Ukraine".
Air India special flight carrying around 242 passengers from Ukraine landed at Delhi airport on Tuesday late at night. According to ANI, the flight was delayed. It was scheduled to land at 10.15 pm.
#WATCH | Air India special flight carrying around 242 passengers from Ukraine reaches Delhi pic.twitter.com/ctuW0sA7UY— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022
President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen has reacted sharply to the recent decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin of recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. "I welcome the EU countries' agreement on new sanctions against Russia. Russia has manufactured this crisis and is responsible for the current escalation. We will now quickly finalise the sanctions package, in coordination with our partners," she wrote on Twitter.
I welcome the EU countries' agreement on new sanctions against Russia.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 22, 2022
Russia has manufactured this crisis and is responsible for the current escalation.
We will now quickly finalise the sanctions package, in coordination with our partners. https://t.co/k7E8pSZbfH
Amid mounting tension, US Defense Chief Lloyd Austin said the 'full blown' war in Ukraine can still be avoided, reported Sputnik.
Amid security concerns of the Russian diplomats in Kyiv, the Foreign Ministry has directed to evacuate all remaining officials from Ukraine as soon as possible. According to the ministry, the Russian officials have received multiple threats and alleged Kyiv has not reacted to that threats.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron consented to coordinate work on charging sanctions against Moscow. The decision was taken during a phone call held between the two leaders on Tuesday.
EU Foreign Ministers has unanimously agreed on a package of sanctions against Russia-- a measure to penalise Russia for recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk.