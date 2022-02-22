Russia-Ukraine Crisis: More Flights To Be Sent To Ukraine In Coming Days, Centre Informs

After a special Air India flight left from Ukraine to Delhi with a total of 241 Indian citizens aboard, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday, February 22, informed that more flights in the coming days will be sent to Ukraine to help Indians return. Earlier, Air India had announced that they will be operating three flights between India and Ukraine on February 22, 24, and 26.

Meanwhile, the Air India flight, returning from Ukraine, has been delayed and is expected to arrive at 11.30 pm at the IGI airport in New Delhi. Earlier, it was scheduled to land at 10.15 pm.

"Around 250 Indians and students belonging to various states are returning from Ukraine to Delhi tonight. More flights in the coming days to help Indians return," said MoS MEA V Muraleedharan.

Indian Embassy in Kyiv announces additional flights from Ukraine

Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv announced that additional flights from Ukraine will be organised for Indians. The Indian embassy said in a statement that additional flights are being organised in light of the current scenario in Ukraine's sustained high degree of tensions and uncertainties. Between February 25 and March 6, a total of four flights are scheduled to leave. On Twitter, the Embassy of India in Kyiv shared a post giving details of the flights. Scheduled flights from Ukraine to India are operated by Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Qatar Airways and other airlines.

The Indian Embassy also advised students to leave the country temporarily, and not wait for an official announcement from the universities.

“Embassy of India is receiving a large number of calls asking about the confirmation of online classes by Medical Universities. In this regard, as informed earlier, Embassy is engaged with respective authorities for streamlining of the education process for Indian students. Students are advised, in the interest of their safety to leave Ukraine temporarily, rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities. Updates received in this regard would be conveyed subsequently”, the advisory stated.

Russia-Ukraine crisis

In the latest update, as the conflict between Russia-Ukraine intensifies, Russian lawmakers on Tuesday gave President Vladimir Putin the permission to use military force outside the country — a move that could presage a broader attack on Ukraine after the US said an invasion was already underway there.

Several European leaders said earlier in the day that Russian troops have moved into rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine after Putin recognised their independence. But it was unclear how large the movements were, and Ukraine and its Western allies have said Russian troops have been fighting in the region since the separatist conflict erupted in 2014. Moscow, however, has denied the allegations.