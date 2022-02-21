Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Justin Trudeau To Deploy 460 Additional Troops To Eastern Europe

Despite the West repeatedly warning of facing dire consequences, Russia, on Tuesday, established diplomatic relations with the disputed region-- Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. According to a report by news agency TASS, Federation Council at a special session unanimously approved the agreements on cooperation and mutual assistance with the LPR and DPR regions.

As per the report, the treaties are signed by the Russian President and the "heads" of the republics-- Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik.

"The sides will build their relations as friendly states, being consistently guided by the principles of mutual respect of their sovereignty and territorial integrity and peaceful resolution of any disagreements" and based on the principles of equality and non-interference," according to the agreements signed by the leaders on Tuesday.

With this, the economy, including the use of the Russian ruble, defence and border protection, rights of ethnic minorities will be maintained by Russia, Donetsk and Lugansk. However, the agreement will be effective when it will be published officially.

"The treaties will protect the ethnic, linguistic, cultural, and religious identity of minorities," as per the agreement.

