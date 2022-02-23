Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Russian Envoy To India Accuses US Of Playing 'geopolitical Games'

As tension between Russia and Ukraine aggravated with Moscow recognising two breakaway Ukrainian regions, Roman Babushkin, Minister-Counsellor, Deputy Chief of Mission Embassy of the Russian Federation in India accused the United States of playing "geopolitical games," adding that Kremlin has always been "ready for dialogue".

Addressing a virtual press meet on Wednesday, Babushkin defended Russian troop deployment in newly identified republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, further alleging that the US Embassy in Kyiv "controls all key agencies including military block".

"The US wants to again change the world map under its unilateral leadership," said Roman Babushkin, Minister-Counsellor, Deputy Chief of Mission Embassy of the Russian Federation in New Delhi. "They misuse unilateral sanctions against its allies," he added.

When asked about his response to the calls for returning to a "diplomatic path" for resolution of the prolonged standoff, Babushkin said, "Now the topic of dialogue with the West would be about security guarantees, demilitarisation of Ukraine."

Referring to the list of security guarantees proposed by the Kremlin in December, which called for the withdrawal of NATO forces from its post-1997 borders and exclusion of permanent membership of Ukraine into the military bloc, Babushkin added, "It is the only possible option to resolve the current situation."

On the sidelines, we've signed the program of 10 years cooperation in the defence area. We have a lot of big projects in the pipeline & we have full confidence that all our plans will be successfully implemented: Roman Babushkin, Russian Embassy's Deputy Chief of Mission in Delhi pic.twitter.com/5zOg0m4f5z — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

'Ukraine is targetted against Russia:' Roman Babushkin

Further pointing at Washington, the deputy chief of the Russian mission to India accused Washington of meddling in Kyiv's domestic politics. "Our conversation with the States is very difficult," he said.

Babushkin added that under the current influence of Washington's "unilateral leadership dreams", the European Union has "lost its foreign policy and independence".

Answering questions over Russian invasion of Ukraine, he seconded Kremlin's stance, saying "It did not happen because we didn't plan to attack."

Notably, Babushkin's remarks come after US President Joe Biden on Tuesday stated that Russia's order to further movement of troops into Donbass indicates Russia "has begun" invasion. His stance was backed up by Australian PM Scott Morrison, who on Wednesday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has "effectively" launched an "unprovoked and unwarranted" attack on Kyiv.

Meanwhile, despite credible evidence of troop concentration up to 190,000, Moscow has continued to claim that it does not intend to attack Ukraine but is alarmed by NATO's expansionist behaviour. Further conveying Russian Federation's arguments against worldwide condemnation over unilaterally recognising LPR & DPR, Moscow's permanent representative to UN Vasily Nebenzya said that "Kremlin is still open to diplomacy and dialogue".

(Image: ANI)