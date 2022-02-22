Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Russia's Sergey Lavrov Claims Ukraine 'has No Right To Sovereignty'

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday questioned Ukraine’s right to sovereignty, as he stressed the ruling government in Kyiv did not represent the country’s constituent parts. “If we talk about the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity, one of the key documents is the Declaration on Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations among Peoples,” Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, according to Interfax news agency.

Lavrov accused Kyiv of being ‘out of line’ with the sovereign principles.

“I don’t think anyone can claim that the Ukrainian regime, since the 2014 coup d’état, represents all the people living on the territory of the Ukrainian state,” Lavrov said, according to Interfax news agency.

The Russian foreign minister urged countries worldwide to recognise east Ukraine’s pro-Russia separatist regions as ‘independent’ as was declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Russia calls on other states to follow its example,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Moscow’s recognition of the separatist oblasts, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, was condemned by the West, but was “not easy, but the only possible step.”

Putin calls Ukraine 'colony with a puppet regime,' accuses US of 'directly controlling it'

In a defiant speech earlier, Putin said on state television that Ukraine has become “a colony with a puppet regime” referring to the US and the West, adding that it had “no historical right to exist.” Putin asserted that Ukraine itself was simply driven under external control and is governed not only at the “behest of Western capitals” but also through a whole network of foreign advisers, NGOs, and other institutions deployed in Ukraine.

“They have a direct impact on all the most important personnel decisions, on all branches and levels of government: from the central and even to the municipal, on the main state-owned companies and corporations, including Naftogaz, Ukrenergo, Ukrainian Railways, Ukroboronprom, Ukrposhta, Administration of Sea Ports of Ukraine,” Vladimir Putin said in his speech on State TV.