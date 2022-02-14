Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Satellite Images Show Moscow's Troop Buildup Along Kyiv's Borders

Russia has concentrated more than 130,000 troops near Ukraine's border, and the simultaneous military drills in neighbouring Belarus comprises some 100,000 additional troops that pose an immediate threat to Ukraine’s sovereignty. Russian forces have now surrounded Kyiv’s border on three sides along the frontier Crimea in the southern region, Russia’s border with Kyiv, and Belarus to the northern region.

Satellite imagery released by Maxar technologies depicts a massive Russian buildup of military troops, weapons, tents, and hardware that includes the ballistic-missile systems, stationed strategically along the Ukrainian border. The map elements portray the location of more than 70% of troops needed to invade Kyiv, which now demonstrate combat readiness and can launch military action any day now, according to US intelligence sources.

(This map shows where Russian military forces are assembling now at the frontier with Ukraine; Image: @xruiztru/Twitter)

Maxar satellite imagery shows Belarus' Luninets airfield, Russian fighter jets have been mobilised as Russia conducts Union Resolve 2022 military exercise with Belarus. The map points at the base where Russian S-400 air defence systems can be seen deployed and Su-25 attack aircraft are stationed at the airfield. The footage was also released by the Russian Defense Ministry that depicted the fighter jets arriving at the Luninets.

Russian S-400 battalions have travelled from a distance of more than 5,600 miles (9,000 kilometres) to Khabarovsk in the Russian Far East as tensions between Ukraine and Moscow escalated, and two nations were on the brink of the war.

(SU-25 aircraft are seen at the Luninets airfield. Image: Maxar Technologies)

Satellite photograph shows Russian forces at Rechitsa, a Belarusian city about 170 miles (270 kilometres) east of Luninets at an intersection where Russia, Belarus, and Ukrainian border converge. There have been several tent encampments built by the Russian military troops at Rechitsa, approximately 15 miles (25 kilometres) of the Ukrainian border. The military tents are set up in the rural areas close to the town of Yelsk.

(Image: Maxar Technologies)

(Russian military forces seen deployed in Crimea; Image: Maxar Technologies)

In Crimea, a new deployment of troops and equipment is visible at the Oktyabrskoye airfield north of Simferopol. The armoured vehicles and weaponry of a new Russian military deployment are visible in the map at Slavne on Crimea's northwest, which was newly established in February. Troops have also mobilised in the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk at a large base at Yelnya, which now hosts Russian tanks, artillery and other armour. some of the Russian tanks and artillery-support equipment parked in Yelnya were apparently in use recently, according to the reports.

(Russian tanks and artillery-support equipment parked in Yelnya; Image: Maxar Technologies)

(This image of the location shows a permanent Russian deployment near Yelsk, according to Maxar. Image: Maxar Technologies)

Military equipment are also concentrated at the Klimovo storage facility. Google Maps shows the location of a fraction of the military vehicles as well as military hardware that is built up near a railway yard in Klimovo. A huge number of military hardware was also seen being transported by rail in western Russia as per the footage that appeared online.

(Russian military equipment and troops seen massed at the Klimovo storage facility; Image: Maxar Technologies)

'Biggest Russian troop deployment since Cold War': NATO

"It looks to me like a considerable amount of the vehicles (tanks, self-propelled artillery and other support vehicles) have departed from the northeastern vehicle park; additional armoured vehicles departed from the more central vehicle park," Stephen Wood, senior director at satellite imagery company Maxar, said in televised remarks to CNN.

"We are seeing a massive influx of vehicles and personnel in Kursk," Konrad Muzyka, an expert in geopolitics who tracks the military movements with Rochan Consulting, wrote on Twitter.

Moscow's deployment into Belarus is the biggest deployment witnessed since the Cold War, with "an expected 30,000 combat troops, Spetsnaz special operation forces, fighter jets including SU-35, Iskander dual-capable missiles and S-400 air defense systems," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at a conference.

Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed that the purpose of the drills, called "Allied Resolve-2022," a joint exercise “planned to work out the tasks of suppressing and repelling external aggression during a defensive operation, as well as countering terrorism and protecting the interests of the Union State."