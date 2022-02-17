Russia-Ukraine Crisis: UK Defence Minister Says Moscow 'needs To Match Actions With Words'

UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace arrived in Brussels to discuss Ukraine’s security situation with the NATO Allies. UK has announced that it is doubling its troop's presence in Estonia and sending additional weaponry, and equipment, including tanks and armoured fighting vehicles to bolster NATO. “The troops and equipment will begin to move to Estonia today,” Wallace said.

The Secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace, informed in Brussels that the Royal Welsh battlegroup of the UK, which includes armoured vehicles and personnel, will leave Sennelager in Germany and bases in the UK, and will arrive in Estonia in weeks ahead. HMS Trent – a UK Warship – has already begun conducting patrols in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea alongside NATO Allies from Canada, Italy, Spain, and Turkey, according to UK’s Defense Ministry. Warship HMS Diamond said Wallace is readying to sail towards Eastern Mediterranean and will join up with NATO allies.

“Apache helicopters will soon be making their way to conduct exercises with our Allies and partners in Eastern Europe,” said Ben Wallace. “Four additional UK Typhoon jets have also landed in Cyprus and will shortly begin to patrol the skies with NATO Allies in Eastern Europe.”

🇬🇧is leading efforts to bolstering @NATO's defences in Europe.



🪖doubling troops & tanks in Estonia

✈️Typhoons air policing

⚓HMS Trent patrolling Eastern Med



Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP is in NATO discussing this contribution with his counterparts.https://t.co/oSXvEg7oSh pic.twitter.com/qmlSrLAEIP — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 17, 2022

350 Royal Marines of 45 Commando arrive in Poland

The UK’s Defence Ministry has announced that over 350 Royal Marines of 45 Commando have arrived in Poland, and at least 1,000 more British personnel are demonstrating readiness in the UK for the humanitarian response. Wallace stated that alongside the NATO Allies, the UK is deploying troops and assets “on land, sea, and air” to bolster European defences in response to the build-up of Russian military forces on Kyiv’s frontier.

“NATO and our allies have been clear that an invasion of Ukraine will be met with severe consequences,” asserted UK Defense Minister Wallace. “De-escalation and diplomacy remain the only path out of this situation,” he added.

The UK Defence Minister held meetings with NATO counterparts in Brussels, as well as the Quad, Turkey, Canada and Italy. The UK held discussions to garner the international community’s response on the Russian military build-up on the border with Ukraine. Wallace asserted that Russia needs to “match its actions to its words, and truly deescalate.”

Britain has supplied Ukraine with light, anti-armour, defensive weapon systems as well as an additional defensive package of body armour, helmets and combat boots to support Kyiv’s territorial integrity.