Russia-Ukraine Crisis: UK PM Johnson Says 'must Be United', 'don't Know What Is At Stake'

If Russia invades Ukraine, the UK will impose the toughest and strongest package of sanctions which will be felt by Russian people and companies, British Prime Minister Boris Jonson informed while speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

"We must be united because we don't know what is at stake here. If Ukraine is invaded and if Ukraine is overwhelmed, we will witness the destruction of a democratic state, a country that is free for generations with a proud history and elections," Johnson added.

The British Prime Minister informed that every time Western ministers have visited Kyiv they have assured Ukraine and their leaders that they stand behind their sovereignty and independence. Johnson said that if Ukraine is invaded the shock will echo around the world and they should not underestimate the gravity of this. He added that he doesn't know what Russian President Putin intends but the omens are grim and that is why they must stand strong together.

'If sanctioned, impossible for Russia to raise finance on London markets': PM Johsnon

Johnson further stated that the UK has worked with the EU and US to put together the toughest and strongest package of sanctions and that if Russia invades its neighbour, the UK will sanction Russian individuals and companies of strategic importance to the Russian state and they will make it impossible for them to raise finance on the London capital markets.

The UK PM also said that if President Putin believes that by this aggression he can drive NATO back or intimidate NATO, he will find the opposite is the case. He said that they have increased the British contribution by sending new aircraft and that they are doubling their presence in Estonia and have increased their presence in Poland. Johnson also said that the UK is sending warships to the eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea.

The British Prime Minister said that since Russia invaded Ukraine and took over Crimea in 2014 they have been helping Ukraine. He added that many nations have helped Ukraine to strengthen its economy and asserted that Britain will always stand for freedom and democracy around the world and they can not allow European countries to be blackmailed by Russia.

(Image: AP)