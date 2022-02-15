Russia-Ukraine Crisis: UK PM Johnson Sees 'signs Of Diplomatic Opening' With Moscow

After Russia announced that it will be withdrawing some of its troops from the Ukrainian border, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that he is getting mixed signals from Russia's assertion. As per a report by ITV News, Russia's statement is being viewed with a lot of scepticism by the West. The British Prime Minister acknowledged the "signs of a diplomatic opening" after Western nations agreed to scare Russia with a package of sanctions aimed at Russian money.

Johnson commented after a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee that the information that they seeing today is still not encouraging, with Russian field hospitals being established near Belarus' Ukrainian border. He stated that this could only be construed as invasion preparation, according to ITV News. Despite Russian claims that troops are being withdrawn, Johnson said intelligence indicated that additional battalion tactical groups are being brought closer to the border.

'Will believe it when we see it': Ukraine FM on Russia withdrawing troops

Prime Minister Johnson also stated that the United Kingdom has been at the forefront of the fight against worldwide corruption. He asserted that following the annexation of Crimea in 2014, the UK put extremely harsh sanctions on Russia, and mentioned sanctions levied in relation to the poisoning of Putin-critic Alexei Navalny. On February 14, Johnson said that Russia has "still time" to "move back" from the Ukraine crisis, and he encourages all parties to keep talking. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss , citing the newest intelligence, stated that Russia might invade at any time.

The UK PMO's spokesperson said that Prime Minister Johnson and President Biden agreed in a phone call that Western allies should remain together in the face of Russian threats and that they will be in regular communication as the crisis unfolds. The spokesperson further said that the leaders stressed that any further intrusion into Ukraine would result in a long-term crisis for Russia, with far-reaching consequences for both Russia and the rest of the world, according to ITV News. Johnson and Biden agreed that, in the face of Russian threats, Western allies must remain together, including by adopting a hefty package of penalties if Russian aggression escalates.

Meanwhile, talking about Russia withdrawing their troops from the Ukrainian border, Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said that they will believe it when they see it.

(Image: AP)