Russia-Ukraine Crisis: UN Calls For 'maximum Restraint' By All Parties Amid Fresh Shelling

As tension between Russia and Kyiv deteriorated with fresh shelling at eastern Ukraine borders, the United Nations on Thursday called on all parties involved in the crisis to implement "maximum restraint." Addressing the UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Ukraine, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, highlighted the importance of upholding the ceasefire under the 2015 Minsk Agreement, calling the issues underlying the confrontation "complex and long-standing." DiCarlo also stressed that the issues "must be solved through diplomacy."

“Whatever one believes about the prospect of such a confrontation, the reality is that the current situation is extremely dangerous,” said Rosemary A. DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, acknowledging reports of fresh ceasefire violations across the contact line just hours earlier, which if verified, “must not be allowed to escalate," UN said in a readout from the UNSC briefing.

"She called on all sides to exercise maximum restraint," the readout added.

The developments come as the Minsk Agreement, signed between Russia and Ukraine remains deadlocked in the wake of fresh cannonade by Russia-backed separatist rebels in the Ukraine govt-controlled Donbas region. This effectively failed efforts among the Normandy Four Format- a grouping of Germany, France, Russia, and Ukraine, which produced the ceasefire deal between the ex-Soviet nation- to uphold the provisions of the 13-point Agreement.

Referring to the same, Under-Secretary-General DiCarlo noted, “the only framework endorsed by this Council, in resolution 2202 (2015), for a negotiated, peaceful settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine,” noting nonetheless that “little, if any” progress has been made in this regard.

"We simply cannot accept even the possibility of a new conflict in Ukraine.



Indeed, we are facing a test."



-- UN political chief @DicarloRosemary briefing the Security Council on Thursday. https://t.co/xMc00okny2 — United Nations (@UN) February 17, 2022

UN calls for urgent steps to end inflammatory rhetoric

Expressing full solidarity with Ukrainians, DiCarlo on Thursday also called for full use of many available "regional and other mechanisms, and frameworks" to engage in a diplomatic resolution of the crisis. Reflecting on the talks between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin last week, she also welcomed the contacts which prioritised the need for "force redeployment." However, she emphasised the need to implement "urgent steps" to end "inflammatory rhetoric", pressing the UNSC to support Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and its Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) in Ukraine.

"Although seemingly intractable, given the stakes involved for our collective security and European stability, these issues can and must be solved through diplomacy," DiCarlo said.

"We simply cannot accept even the possibility of a new conflict in Ukraine," she told the council. There is no alternative to diplomacy," she added.

Urkraine-Russia crisis

For the unversed, the feud between Russia and Ukraine has continued since 2014. The tensions escalated after Russia began the deployment of troops along the Ukrainian border with currently over 1,35,000 amassed in the region. The situation alarmed the West, leading to the announcement of stringent economic sanctions if Russia invaded Kyiv. After several efforts to deter Russian aggression along the frontline, Western leaders engaged in multiple rounds of talks to urge Moscow to adhere to diplomacy.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz claimed that Moscow has withdrawn forces from the frontline Donbas region. However, Ukraine and the West have refused to agree to President Putin, saying that there were no signs of de-escalation in the wake of escalated shelling.

However, the West has remained skeptical to agree to Russia's claims, saying there were no immediate signs of de-escalation with Ukraine, further adding it will only believe in Moscow's claims"after seeing positive developments."

