Russia-Ukraine Crisis: UNSC To Take A Vote On Global Sanctions Regime Against Moscow

Amid escalating tensions in Ukraine, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has taken a decision to vote on a resolution condemning Russia with global sanctions regime. The voting procedure is scheduled for the evening. Meanwhile, Russia has appeared to start a war with the country's military reaching Ukraine from Crimea in the south.

On the crisis front, Ukraine Military has claimed to have shot down 5 Russian planes and a helicopter:

#LIVE | Ukraine Military claims to have shot down 5 Russian planes and a helicopter. Tune in to watch Republic TV's reports from Ukraine here - https://t.co/TBJbdJBOnF pic.twitter.com/A5LwJVc7pj — Republic (@republic) February 24, 2022

Who said what at the UNSC emergency meeting:

At the UNSC emergency meeting on Ukraine, Indian Ambassador to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, called for 'immediate de-escalation' by Kremlin. Urging 'all parties' to exert efforts to resolve the ongoing crisis, India advocated for a peaceful settlement in accordance with international law and agreements.

United States President Joe Biden lashed out at Russia on Thursday, asking it to 'stop and back away before it is too late' even as Putin announced a "military operation" in Ukraine, ordering its soldiers to lay down their arms. The US has also vowed to continue to respond to Putin's action with unity. "The US and its alliance partners will continue to respond to Russia's aggression."

Calling for a peaceful solution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, China has reiterated its stance saying that there is a need to follow the UN International Charter in the situation. Speaking at the second emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, China's ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, asserted that China has been keeping a close eye on the situation and hopes for a peaceful solution to the critical situation.

Russia's Permanent Representative to UN, Vasily Nebenzya, squarely blamed Ukraine for escalating the crisis. Speaking during the meeting, he contended that Russia's operation was aimed at protecting the lives of people living in Luhansk and Donetsk from heavy shelling by Ukraine. According to him, the action was necessary as the number of ceasefire violations had gone up exponentially.

Ukraine's Representative to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya asserted, "Russian President on record declared war on my country. It's the responsibility of this body to stop this war. It is too late for talks of de-escalation. Should I play the video of your president calling the war?" he asked the Russian Ambassador across the table.