Russia-Ukraine Crisis: US Calls Putin's Peacekeeping Forces In Ukraine 'nonsense'

The United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to deploy peacekeepers to Ukraine's breakaway states, Donetsk and Luhansk, is "nonsense," The Hill reported. These comments came after Putin signed a decree proclaiming the rebel republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states on Monday. Following the announcement, Putin has directed Russian troops to be deployed in the area to "maintain peace."

During the emergency United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting requested by Ukraine, Thomas-Greenfield said, indicating Putin’s decision, “He has since announced that he will place Russian troops in these regions. He calls them peacekeepers. This is nonsense. We know what they really are," The Hill reported.

The US ambassador to the UN further added that 'History' has shown that turning a blind eye in the face of such antagonism will be considered to be a much more costly road. Thomas-Greenfield even added, “In doing so, he has put before the world a choice. We must meet the moment, and we must not look away," as per Hill.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's UN ambassador, had requested the UNSC meeting, claiming that Putin's conduct was in breach of the United Nations charter and a 2014 UN General Assembly resolution. The United States and six other nations have participated in the meeting.

Western politicians have denounced Russia's move

Apart from the US diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne has also criticised Vladimir Putin’s deployment of peacekeeping forces. According to an official statement released by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Australian Senator Payne said, “We also condemn President Putin's announcement that Russia is deploying so-called “peacekeepers” to eastern Ukraine. These personnel are not peacekeepers.”

In addition to this, Western politicians have also denounced Russia's move as a breach of international law, and US President Joe Biden said that he would sign an executive order forbidding new US investment, commerce, or funding in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas. According to the Kremlin statement, France and Germany have also expressed their displeasure with Putin's decision on the separatist regions’ independence.

