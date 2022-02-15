Russia-Ukraine Crisis: US Embassy In Minsk Urges Americans To Leave Belarus 'immediately'

The US Embassy in Minsk on Monday issued a statement urging Americans to leave Belarus immediately due to “concerning” Russian military buildup along Belarus’ border with Ukraine. According to a statement on its website, the embassy asked US citizens in Belarus to depart “immediately” via commercial or private means. It also reported that late last month, the US Department of State had ordered the departure of family members of US government employees from Embassy Minsk.

“Do not Travel to Belarus due to the arbitrary enforcement of laws, the risk of detention, unusual and concerning Russian military buildup along Belarus’ border with Ukraine, COVID-19 and related entry restrictions. U.S. citizens in Belarus should depart immediately via commercial or private means,” the embassy stated.

It also went on to say that due to an increase in “unusual and concerning” Russian military activity near the border with Ukraine, US citizens located in or considering travel to Belarus should be aware that the situation is “unpredictable” and there is “heightened tension” in the region. In the wake of such escalating tensions, the United States warned that potential harassment targeted specifically at foreigners is possible.

Warning US citizens against travel to Belarus, the press note also informed that the US government’s ability to provide routine or emergency service to US citizens in Belarus is already "severely limited" due to the Belarusian government’s limitations on the US Embassy staffing. The authorities reminded Americans to exercise increased awareness and vigilance regarding political and military tensions in the region.

“US citizens are advised to avoid public demonstrations and to regularly reevaluate possible departure plans in the event of an emergency,” the travel advisory read.

Foreign nationals asked to leave Ukraine as tensions escalate

Meanwhile, the US travel advisory comes amid a time when Russia has amassed new military forces in neighbouring Belarus, reportedly for joint military drills. Notably, Belarus is a close ally of Russia and has a long border with Ukraine. There are fears that if Russia tries to invade Ukraine, the exercises put Russian troops close to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, making an attack on the city easier.

It is to mention that Japan, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Germany, among other countries, have asked their nationals to immediately leave Ukraine. Several other nations have also begun withdrawing military forces from Ukraine. Canada has expressed concern about the developing situation and ordered its embassy staff to shift to Lviv, near the border with Poland. The United States is also “temporarily” relocating its embassy in Kyiv to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv due to “dramatic acceleration” in the buildup of Russian forces.

(Image: AP)

