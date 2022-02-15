Russia-Ukraine Crisis: What Is The Importance Of Natural Gas In The Whole Conflict?

The threat of Russia’s armed invasion looms large on Ukraine, and Europe's energy reliance on Moscow appears to divert the scenario into a full-blown-out energy conflict, with repercussions of the war hanging on the European nations. Russian President Vladimir Putin has what the geopolitical experts are labelling as a gas weapon, as approximately 44% of the EU's all-gas imports come from Russia. Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, an $11 billion project makes Germany reliant on Moscow for more than 75% of its gas shipment. Russia's invasion of Kyiv is now posing threat to Europe’s gas supply crisis. The EU countries, meanwhile, have been frantically hunting for options in the countries elsewhere to diversify their gas supplies.

“Following the Russian-Ukrainian gas crisis in the 2000s, EU policymakers have passed a series of regulations designed to harden the country’s gas markets against shortages. Clearly, those rules have failed,” energy analysts Clark Williams-Derry and Ana Maria Jaller-Makarewicz from Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis say for Barron’s report. While the EU has focussed on its strategy of diversifying the energy supply sources, it has been politically manipulated by its key gas supplier, Russia.

EU 'a captive to Russia'

Ex-US leader Donald Trump would publicly lambast Europe, particularly Germany, for supporting a Baltic Sea gas pipeline deal with Russia. Berlin had become “a captive to Russia,” he would assert, warning that Europe’s energy reliance on Moscow will one day “backfire.”His remarks came at the time when Germany launched a project to build the $11-billion gas pipeline to import Russian gas across the Baltic Sea via what came to be known as Nord Stream 2. Former German chancellor Angela Merkel at the time had touted that the ambitious project was “not funded by German taxpayers.”

But as tensions remain heightened between Ukraine and Russia, and the latter demands NATO alliance, most of whom are European nations, to curl back its military expansion in eastern Europe, it is now being speculated as to what if Russia cuts off Europe’s gas supply. It was earlier reported that as Ukraine and Russia have been edging closer to war, Europe has been seeking an alternative to Russian gas. But problems mount for Europe as Ukraine is also a key transit route for Russian gas flowing into Europe. And so the options are limited.

Image: AP