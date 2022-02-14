Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Why Is NATO In Trouble Amid Mounting Fears Of 'imminent Invasion'?

Russian aggression against Ukraine reached new heights with Moscow increasing its troop build-up along eastern Europe borders. With this, the US has amplified its warning of Russia wading into war with Kyiv "any time now." However, Kremlin head Vladimir Putin has and his cabinet, including foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, have repeatedly refused claims of "imminent attack," later following their stance with a list of security demands from the US, but most importantly from the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

The proposal made in December 2021, during a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden brought back the spotlight on the international military bloc's role, especially two years after French President Emmanuel Macron called it "brain dead," as reported by Euro News.

Rift between Russia and NATO

The differences between Russia and the transatlantic military alliance dates back to 2014 when Russia invaded Ukraine and annexed the Crimean Peninsula in a proxy war. In response, NATO unanimously severed ties with Russian Federation, without the formal suspension of the NATO-Russia Council. Later in October 2021, following NATO's expulsion it Russian officials from its headquarters in Brussels, Moscow terminated all operations with NATO and sealed its office in the Russian capital.

What does Russia want?

Now, while this remains a generic view, it is also pertinent to mention that Russia is vehemently opposed to NATO's expansion eastward, with much antipathy to Ukraine joining the military bloc. Notably, the list of draft security guarantees in December was sent out to NATO and the US as an agreement and treaty respectively, in which Russia wanted NATO to withdraw troops from post-1997 placements in former Soviet Union countries. Furthermore, it also emphasized the need to restrict NATO forces and weapon deployment from the Eastern and Central European flank. In addition, Russia also wanted to ensure ruling out permanent membership of Ukraine in the bloc.

"Putin has now demanded a reset and wants all NATO forces withdrawn. In effect, he wants recognition that these nations are within Moscow’s sphere of influence," Geoffrey Van Orden of the Gold Institute for International Strategy had said in an opinion piece for Euro News.

To this, Van Orden, a former British military office and top-level official in the European Parliament added that the Russian President wanted the "recognition of his gains in the Donbas region...and ultimately return of Ukraine and other former Soviet blocs to Moscow's sway," Euro News added. Some experts also dubbed Russian demands to NATO "an orchestrated blackmail." According to historian Francois Thom, as written for website Desk Russie, "In a word, Russia is demanding that NATO commit suicide and that the United States be reduced to the role of a regional power."

What would agreeing to Russian demands mean for US and NATO?

According to former NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, as written for Politico, in case US and NATO agreed to Putin's demands the bloc would have to "seek consent from Moscow to deploy troops" in Eastern and Central European flank. In addition, it would have to refrain from "any" military action in the region and avert drills near Russia.

US and NATO's response to Russia

However, on January 26, NATO and the US delivered a written response to Russia against the draft of security guarantees. In its proposal, which was sent in parallel with the US, NATO rejected the list of demands Russia handed over after Moscow increased military concentration in the eastern European borders. While NATO's response outlined three main areas where the international military bloc observed room for progress, NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement, US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Wednesday said that the letter offered Russia a serious diplomatic path" to end the impasse.

"The document we’ve delivered includes concerns of the United States and our allies and partners about Russia’s actions that undermine security, a principled and pragmatic evaluation of the concerns that Russia has raised, and our own proposals for areas where we may be able to find common ground,” US State Secretary Antony Blinken

"NATO is a defensive alliance and we do not seek confrontation. But we cannot and will not compromise on the principles on the security of our alliances and security of Europe and North America,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference, citing the written response to Russia.

As of now, Russia continues to grow its troop amassment, leading at least 12 nations, including New Zealand, the US, UK, Canada, and more to order their citizens to fly out "immediately." Meanwhile, as a show of readiness with the relocation of troops in the European nations of Romania and Poland, the US has continued to reiterate its call for diplomacy and dialogue and touting "unwavering" support for Ukraine in the destabilised situation. Besides, the US has also maintained its warnings against an attack on Ukrainian democracy.

I spoke with Foreign Minister Lavrov today to urge a diplomatic resolution to Russia’s unprovoked military build-up around Ukraine. I reiterated that further Russian aggression would be met with a resolute, massive, and united Transatlantic response. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 12, 2022

(Image: AP)