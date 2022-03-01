India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, in a press briefing on Tuesday, said that India takes its positions in the United Nations based on 'certain careful considerations' and in the best interests of the country. Shringla's statement comes in response to calls for reconsidering India's stand at the United Nations Security Council regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On Saturday, February 26, India abstained on a US-backed UNSC resolution that deplored Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine, even as it pushed for a return to the path of diplomacy and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. India had abstained from voting in the session, which nonetheless doesn't amount to as much as it should as Russia, as a permanent member of the UNSC, vetoed the resolution.

Shringla said, "In United Nations we take positions that are based on certain careful considerations and certainly, we do regard the merits of each and every case that comes before us...take decisions in our best interest."

#WATCH | In United Nations we take positions that are based on certain careful considerations & certainly, we do regard the merits of each& every case that comes before us...take decisions in our best interest: Foreign Secy Harsh V Shringla on reconsidering India's stand at UNSC pic.twitter.com/0iAuSKeUFG — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2022

Russia attacks Kharkiv

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian authorities claimed that the country's second-largest city Kharkiv has been hit by renewed Russian shelling. The Ukrainian government confirmed shelling at the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building. Russian troops renewed shelling on Kharkiv and destroyed the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building in the city centre. Visuals accessed by Republic Media Network from the blast region shows complete destruction of the decades-old grand building. Further, in an unfortunate development, an Indian student identified as Naveen Shekharappa, who was a 4th-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University, lost his life in this attack while he was on his way to a railway station from his apartment.

Image: ANI