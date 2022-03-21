The latest peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine lasted for an hour and a half on Monday, following which the discussion continued in the format of working groups, said a negotiator from the Ukrainian side, head of the parliamentary faction of the ruling party of Ukraine "Servant of the People" David Arakhamia.

The Russian side said that no significant progress was made during the dialogue which was held via video link. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that significant progress needs to be made for a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Peskov says that “in order to talk about a meeting of the two presidents, first it’s necessary to do the homework, it’s necessary to hold talks and agree on the results.” He adds that “so far the significant movement has not been achieved” in the negotiations and that “there are not any agreements which they could commit to” at a joint meeting.

The delegation of both sides have held several rounds of discussions both in-person and more recently via video link. Zelenskyy has said he would be ready to meet Putin directly to seek agreements on key issues.

Zelenskyy warns of World War III if talks with Russia's Putin fail

Zelenskyy on Sunday warned of another world wat if negotiations with Putin fail. The Ukrainian President said that he is ready to negotiate with his Russian counterpart, but warned that failure would result in world war III.

"I'm ready for negotiations with him. I was ready for the last two years. And I think that without negotiations we cannot end this war. I think that we have to use any format, any chance in order to have a possibility of negotiating, the possibility of talking to Putin. But if these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third World War," Zelenskyy said during a video address.

Russia has raged attack on Ukrainian cities as the war entered its 26th day. the invasion has led to heavy destruction in Ukraine with the United Nations stating that more than 3.38 million people have fled the war-hit country. Hundreds of civilian casualties have also been reported.

Image: AP