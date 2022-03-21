Russia-Ukraine Likely To Engage In Fifth Round Of Virtual Talks Today As War Enters Day 26

While the Russia-Ukraine war is presently in its fourth week, delegations from both sides are likely to resume talks in a virtual manner on Monday, March 21, reported the Ukrayinska Pravda media outlet on Sunday. This came at a time when Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been calling upon Russian President Vladimir Putin for "peace talks".

Meanwhile, citing high-ranking sources, the Ukrainian media said that an online meeting has been scheduled between Ukraine and Russia delegations on March 21. Notably, this would be the fifth round of talks as four rounds have already taken place between Russia and Ukraine being the last one on March 14 in a virtual format. While expert group level negotiations are presently going every day between both the countries, Ukraine has been maintaining its stance to end the war and Russia continues to remain unmoved.

On the other hand, President Zelenskyy has also asked Putin to join in talks as the Russia-Ukraine conflict is turning into a war of attrition adding that negotiations are the only way to end the war.

Warning that a failure in negotiations with the Russian President could mean a third World War, Zelenskyy on Sunday said that he was always ready for the talks.

Ukrainian President reiterates his call for "peace talks"

Raising concerns on the severe war situation in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his video address on Sunday said, "I am ready for negotiations with him. I was ready for the last two years. And I think that without negotiations we cannot end this war. I think that we have to use any format, any chance in order to have a possibility of negotiating, the possibility of talking to Putin. But if these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third World War."

The President's statement comes at a time when Russia's aggressive moves have been escalating in Ukraine targetting some of the key cities in the country including Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Kherson, and others. One of the worst-hit cities, Mariupol is presently witnessing a terrible war-like situation with massive shelling and attacks across the city.

Concerning the same, while the Russian Defence Ministry has been citing a "terrible humanitarian catastrophe" in Mariupol as a result of the lawlessness by the Ukrainian nationalists, Ukrainian authorities are also accusing Russia of bombing civilian sites including a theatre sheltering civilians and an art school. Apart from that, the authorities have also accused Russians of killing innocent civilians mostly women and children.

Image: AP