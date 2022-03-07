Russia, Ukraine Likely To Hold 3rd Round Of Peace Talks Today At Poland-Belarus Border

The third round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia is set to take place at 4:30 PM today, March 7, Ukrainian media reported quoting the President's office. In the second session of negotiations held on March 5, both countries agreed to create safe corridors for civilians to exit besieged cities.

However, on the 10th day of the war, what looked like a breakthrough ceasefire to evacuate civilians from two cities quickly fell apart. Ukrainian authorities stated that shelling prevented them from removing civilians just hours after Russia announced the deal.

The third round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations will take place on the Polish-Belarusian border as the previous one. According to Ukrainian Lawmaker David Arakhamia, the negotiations will kick off at 15:00 PM (Moscow Time) in Belovezhskaya Pushcha.

Sharing details of the last two rounds of negotiations with Russia, Ukraine President's advisor Mykhailo Podoliak stated that talks between the delegations of the two nations had been 'efficient'.

"Negotiations were efficient, they listened to us... we listened to them. But we will definitely need the humanitarian corridors. We need them to help our people and liberate them. Direct pressure of international leaders is needed but the intervention of any particular country is not needed in negotiations. It should be done by international organizations," he said.

Zelenskyy slams NATO, Putin demands surrender

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed what he described as ‘weak’ NATO for its decision of not implementing a no-fly zone adding that ‘people will die because of you’. He asked the US and EU to provide Kyiv with fighter jets so that the nation can counter Russian missiles. He has also agreed to direct talks with Putin, as Russia prepares to bomb Ukraine's defense complex - close to cities.

On the other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he would not end the military operation until Ukraine stopped fighting and his demands were met. He has also threatened that Ukraine's statehood was in jeopardy due to their resistance and accused the West for supply arms to the nation.

Russia launched a military offensive against Ukraine on February 24. Over 1 million people have already fled from Ukraine to bordering nations - Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, Moldova, as Russia combats Ukrainian troops in Sumy, Poltava, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Kherson including heavy air attacks, missiles from sea, air and land.