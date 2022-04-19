Russia-Ukraine Live: Russian Occupiers 'illegally' Deport 40,000 Civilians From Mariupol

Quick links:
IMAGE: AP
The US State Department on Tuesday informed that it has not ruled out the possibility of declaring Russian Federation as a "sponsor of terrorism." The move will put an end to all international relations between Moscow with the rest of the world. "We are taking close look at the facts," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in an interview with CNN. Currently, North Korea, Iran, Syria and Cuba are recognised as sponsors of terrorism.
Switzerland President Ignazio Cassis on Monday stated that his country has joined the international community to slap the Russian Federation with strongest sanctions for its "unprovoked" invasion of Ukraine. Speaking to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, President Cassius also agreed that Moscow must be held responsible for the attacks on Ukrainian civilians. However, he clarified that the decision does not imply that Switzerland has abandoned its traditional neutrality, Associated Press reported.
Ukraine on Monday stated that Russian military had launched their onslaught in eastern Ukraine after raining missile strikes throughout the ex-Soviet nation. The ground assault along a nearly 300-mile front in the east began after the invading forces launched the most intensive strikes in the past weeks, including the one in Lviv, a city in west Ukraine that was sheltering thousands, The New York Times reported.
A video posted by Azov Battalion on Monday showed Ukrainian forces ambushing Russian military convoy in Mariupol. The footage shot on drone displayed six vehicles moving south of Mettalurgist Avenue in Mariupol. The video also shows Ukrainian soldiers attacking Russian soldiers with grenade thrown at brick walls.
Mayor of the besieged port city of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko, on Tuesday claimed that the invading troops have "illegally" deported at least 40,000 civilians from the city. Speaking in an interview with Ukrainian television he stated the civilians were "forcibly" displaced from the Russian-controlled region of the strategic city, Kyiv Independent reported.
As the Russian military launched their offensive in Donbass, Luhansk regional military administrator Serhiy Haidai on Monday informed that the town came under heavy artillery strike overnight, according to AP report. At least seven buildings caught fire from the arbitrary shelling, including the Olympus sports complex where the nation's Olympic team trains.
Ukraine military official on Monday informed that mass evacuation efforts in Kreminna were thwarted by street battles that erupted sporadically. Kreminna is one of the spots where Ukrainians said Russians managed to break through on Monday along the battlefront stretching hundreds of miles, Associated Press reported.
❗️Zelenskyy: Russian troops have begun the battle for #Donbass— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 18, 2022
A significant part of the #Russian troops is concentrated there for offensive. No matter how many soldiers are driven there, we will defend ourselves. We will fight. We will not give anything #Ukrainian. pic.twitter.com/B7CTyFLuIy
Heavy explosions are heard in #Mykolaiv. There are reports of a missile strike. pic.twitter.com/gRuxCG5C5N— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 18, 2022
As the Russia-Ukraine war escalates to day 55, US Treasury Department on Monday warned that the Russian military-industrial complex is next to be hit with sanctions led by the US.
The military-industrial complex of #Russia will become the next target of U.S. sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department said. pic.twitter.com/pfdKGk4brP— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 18, 2022
Russia on April 17 had claimed that peace negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation that have been ongoing in Istanbul, Turkey had been progressing at a significantly slower pace. Press secretary to Russia's President Dmitry Peskov blamed Ukraine for “changing its position” and creating hurdles in a mutual consensus influenced by the West and allies. Peskov added that Russia’s so-called “special military operation” has been unfolding as planned by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"The special military operation continues. The President recently, while at the cosmodrome, said that it was going according to plan, at the same time, indeed, contacts continue at the expert level within the framework of the negotiation process,” said Moscow’s Press secretary Dmitry Peskov.
16 foreign diplomatic missions resumed their work in #Kyiv.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 18, 2022
S: #Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs pic.twitter.com/IhqgGlPkqi
French President Emmanuel Macron was one of the active negotiators between Kyiv and Moscow in the initial days of the Russia-Ukraine war, however, as the colossal battle extended beyond a month mark, Macron stepped back from his visible efforts, here's why:
"After massacres in #Bucha and other cities, war took a different course, since then I have not spoken [with Putin] directly anymore but I do not exclude that I will do so in future," said French president on France 5.
⚡️BREAKING: Battle of Donbas starts.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 18, 2022
Zelensky said that Russia had concentrated a significant part of its forces for the offensive in eastern Ukraine.
“No matter how many soldiers are drawn there, we will defend ourselves. We will fight. We will not give up anything Ukrainian.”
Russian invading forces are unlikely to replenish their missile arsenal amid prevailing stringent sanctions led by the West. It will be difficult for them to restock its missile, artillery and aircraft, he added.
⚡️Zelensky: Russia unlikely to replenish missile arsenal amid sanctions.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 18, 2022
Zelensky said that as a result of the Western sanctions, it will be extremely difficult for Russia to replenish its defense arsenal, including missiles, artillery, aircraft, helicopters, and cruisers.
Hundreds of people, including women, children, and families of the Mariupol defenders are sheltering in the plant’s basement, said Denys Prokopenko, Lieutenant Colonel in the National Guard of Ukraine, and Commander of the Azov Regiment.
⚡️Azov commander urges world leaders to arrange evacuation corridor for civilians hiding at Azovstal plant in Mariupol.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 18, 2022
According to Denys Prokopenko, hundreds of people, including women, children, and families of the Mariupol defenders are sheltering in the plant’s basement.
As Russia continues to intensify its attack on beleaguered Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry on April 18 claimed that they had wiped out the logistic bases of the Ukrainian army near Lviv. The Russian Defence Ministry has revised its warfare tactics after facing strong retaliation from Kyiv’s army during the first phase of their incursion. The latest pattern of Russia targeting the army bases and logistics centres of Kyiv’s forces has come to the fore.
Russia is deliberately striking at Ukraine's logistics centre to deprive them of the weapons being supplied by the West, in order to weaken their response and military capabilities and strength. The Russian Defence Ministry on Monday confirmed carrying airstrikes at the Lviv logistics centre to destroy weaponry supplied by the West.
Read more here
⚡️269 people killed by Russian military in Irpin.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 18, 2022
Serhiy Pantelieiev, deputy head of the National Police’s investigation department, said that they had discovered seven places of execution in Irpin, a city northwest of Kyiv that endured heavy fighting and Russian occupation.
⚡️Pentagon: ‘Russia adds 11 battalion tactical groups in Ukraine.’— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 19, 2022
In a statement on April 18, a senior U.S. defense official confirmed that there are now 76 Russian battalion tactical groups in the Donbas region and in southeast Ukraine (up from 65 last week).