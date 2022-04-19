Russia-Ukraine Live: Russian Occupiers 'illegally' Deport 40,000 Civilians From Mariupol

Russia on April 17 had claimed that peace negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation that have been ongoing in Istanbul, Turkey had been progressing at a significantly slower pace. Press secretary to Russia's President Dmitry Peskov blamed Ukraine for “changing its position” and creating hurdles in a mutual consensus influenced by the West and allies. Peskov added that Russia’s so-called “special military operation” has been unfolding as planned by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The special military operation continues. The President recently, while at the cosmodrome, said that it was going according to plan, at the same time, indeed, contacts continue at the expert level within the framework of the negotiation process,” said Moscow’s Press secretary Dmitry Peskov.