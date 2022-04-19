Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine Live: Russian Occupiers 'illegally' Deport 40,000 Civilians From Mariupol

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters day 55 with both sides showing no signs of de-escalation, Russian Defence Ministry on Monday claimed that they had wiped out the logistic bases of the Ukrainian army near Lviv. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Russia's default is now becoming a "matter of weeks" and not months.

Russia-Ukraine war

IMAGE: AP

09:08 IST, April 19th 2022
US looking at labelling Russia as 'sponsor of terrorism'

The US State Department on Tuesday informed that it has not ruled out the possibility of declaring Russian Federation as a "sponsor of terrorism." The move will put an end to all international relations between Moscow with the rest of the world. "We are taking close look at the facts," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in an interview with CNN. Currently, North Korea, Iran, Syria and Cuba are recognised as sponsors of terrorism. 

09:08 IST, April 19th 2022
Switzerland joins international community to impose 'tough' sanctions on Russia

Switzerland President Ignazio Cassis on Monday stated that his country has joined the international community to slap the Russian Federation with strongest sanctions for its "unprovoked" invasion of Ukraine. Speaking to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, President Cassius also agreed that Moscow must be held responsible for the attacks on Ukrainian civilians. However, he clarified that the decision does not imply that Switzerland has abandoned its traditional neutrality, Associated Press reported. 

08:39 IST, April 19th 2022
Ukraine says Russia begins assault in Donbass after widespread devastation nationwide

Ukraine on Monday stated that Russian military had launched their onslaught in eastern Ukraine after raining missile strikes throughout the ex-Soviet nation. The ground assault along a nearly 300-mile front in the east began after the invading forces launched the most intensive strikes in the past weeks, including the one in Lviv, a city in west Ukraine that was sheltering thousands, The New York Times reported.  

08:32 IST, April 19th 2022
Video footage released by Azov Battalion shows Ukraine combating Russian convoy in Mariupol

A video posted by Azov Battalion on Monday showed Ukrainian forces ambushing Russian military convoy in Mariupol. The footage shot on drone displayed six vehicles moving south of Mettalurgist Avenue in Mariupol. The video also shows Ukrainian soldiers attacking Russian soldiers with grenade thrown at brick walls. 

Azov battalion

 

08:24 IST, April 19th 2022
Russian forces 'forcibly' deport 40,000 civilians from Mariupol

Mayor of the besieged port city of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko, on Tuesday claimed that the invading troops have "illegally" deported at least 40,000 civilians from the city. Speaking in an interview with Ukrainian television he stated the civilians were "forcibly" displaced from the Russian-controlled region of the strategic city, Kyiv Independent reported. 

08:04 IST, April 19th 2022
Luhansk under heavy artillery attack

As the Russian military launched their offensive in Donbass, Luhansk regional military administrator Serhiy Haidai on Monday informed that the town came under heavy artillery strike overnight, according to AP report. At least seven buildings caught fire from the arbitrary shelling, including the Olympus sports complex where the nation's Olympic team trains. 

08:04 IST, April 19th 2022
Street battles begin in Kreminna making evacuation impossible says Ukraine official

Ukraine military official on Monday informed that mass evacuation efforts in Kreminna were thwarted by street battles that erupted sporadically. Kreminna is one of the spots where Ukrainians said Russians managed to break through on Monday along the battlefront stretching hundreds of miles, Associated Press reported. 

08:04 IST, April 19th 2022
Zelenskyy says 'significant part of Russian troops' concentrated in Donbass

 

08:04 IST, April 19th 2022
Heavy explosions rock Mykolaiv city

 

08:04 IST, April 19th 2022
US warns Russian military-industrial complex next in line to be hit with sanctions

As the Russia-Ukraine war escalates to day 55, US Treasury Department on Monday warned that the Russian military-industrial complex is next to be hit with sanctions led by the US. 

 

08:04 IST, April 19th 2022
Russia-Ukraine Negotiations Hit Stalemate; Former Blames Kyiv For 'changing Its Position'

Russia on April 17 had claimed that peace negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation that have been ongoing in Istanbul, Turkey had been progressing at a significantly slower pace. Press secretary to Russia's President Dmitry Peskov blamed Ukraine for “changing its position” and creating hurdles in a mutual consensus influenced by the West and allies. Peskov added that Russia’s so-called “special military operation” has been unfolding as planned by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The special military operation continues. The President recently, while at the cosmodrome, said that it was going according to plan, at the same time, indeed, contacts continue at the expert level within the framework of the negotiation process,” said Moscow’s Press secretary Dmitry Peskov. 

07:50 IST, April 19th 2022
16 Foreign Diplomatic missions resume work in Kyiv

 

07:50 IST, April 19th 2022
Emmanuel Macron explains why he stepped back from calls with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron was one of the active negotiators between Kyiv and Moscow in the initial days of the Russia-Ukraine war, however, as the colossal battle extended beyond a month mark, Macron stepped back from his visible efforts, here's why: 

"After massacres in #Bucha and other cities, war took a different course, since then I have not spoken [with Putin] directly anymore but I do not exclude that I will do so in future," said French president on France 5.

07:50 IST, April 19th 2022
Battle begins in Donbass: Zelenskyy says "we will defend" ourselves

 

07:50 IST, April 19th 2022
Russia unlikely to replenish its missile arsenal in the wake of sanctions: Zelenskyy

Russian invading forces are unlikely to replenish their missile arsenal amid prevailing stringent sanctions led by the West. It will be difficult for them to restock its missile, artillery and aircraft, he added. 

 

07:50 IST, April 19th 2022
Azov commander urged world leaders to arrange evacuation corridors for civilians

Hundreds of people, including women, children, and families of the Mariupol defenders are sheltering in the plant’s basement, said Denys Prokopenko, Lieutenant Colonel in the National Guard of Ukraine, and Commander of the Azov Regiment. 

 

07:50 IST, April 19th 2022
Russian Defence Ministry Confirms Striking Logistic Bases In Lviv To Destroy Western Arms

As Russia continues to intensify its attack on beleaguered Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry on April 18 claimed that they had wiped out the logistic bases of the Ukrainian army near Lviv. The Russian Defence Ministry has revised its warfare tactics after facing strong retaliation from Kyiv’s army during the first phase of their incursion. The latest pattern of Russia targeting the army bases and logistics centres of Kyiv’s forces has come to the fore.

Russia is deliberately striking at Ukraine's logistics centre to deprive them of the weapons being supplied by the West, in order to weaken their response and military capabilities and strength. The Russian Defence Ministry on Monday confirmed carrying airstrikes at the Lviv logistics centre to destroy weaponry supplied by the West. 

Read more here

07:34 IST, April 19th 2022
Ukraine Military accuses Russia of killing over 200 in Irpin

 

07:34 IST, April 19th 2022
Russia adds 11 battalion tactical groups in Ukraine: Pentagon

 

