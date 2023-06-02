Russia, Ukraine Must Take 'concrete Measures' To Deter Nuclear Incident: China

Russia and Ukraine must take concrete steps to deter a "nuclear incident" amidst the ongoing hostilities, Beijing’s newly appointed special envoy for the Ukraine war, Li Hui, said at a news conference at China Public Diplomacy Association after concluding the two-day visit to Kyiv. The Special envoy for Eurasian affairs of China noted that the risk of the Russia-Ukraine war escalating is "still very high", as he hurled veiled warnings about the nuclear incident.

Hui visited Ukraine, Russia, Poland, France, Germany and the European Union headquarters during a May 15-28 tour. He met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy, diplomats of the visiting nations, as well as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. At the conference after his tour, Hui said that the main focus of discussion in these countries was the Ukraine war.

"All sides must ensure the safety of nuclear facilities and take concrete measures to cool down the temperature," Hui said at a news briefing after his Ukraine visit. "Risk of escalation remains high... I stayed in Kyiv 3 days, air raid sirens were sounding every single day and there were 2 massive air strikes," he added.

Hui's remark echoes the warnings propelled by the UN International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] the nuclear watchdog that expressed concerns about the heavy shelling of the Zaporizhzhia power plant that could lead to a catastrophic nuclear accident. As many as 18 settlements in Europe's largest nuclear plant's vicinity have been evacuated due to the "mad panic" as Russia's invading forces launched a barrage of artillery in the Zaporizhzhia region, including Enerhodar near the plant, ahead of Kyiv's much-anticipated counter-offensive. IAEA, in a statement, warned that a "severe nuclear accident" could occur if Russia and Ukraine's military does not stop fighting near the plant, labelling the situation as "potentially dangerous". Zaporizhzhia region, according to the emerging speculations, could be part of Ukraine's upcoming counteroffensive.

China's Ukraine envoy Li Hui speaks to media in Beijing, Friday, June 2, 2023. Credit: AP

China to West: 'Stop sending weapons to battlefield'

Hui, at the conference, appealed to governments to “stop sending weapons to the battlefield” without naming the Western allies of Ukraine. Since the inception of the conflict in February 2022, the US has pumped weapons estimated at about $21.1bn from its stockpiles. “China believes that if we really want to put an end to war, to save lives and realise peace, it is important for us to stop sending weapons to the battlefield, or else the tensions will only spiral up,” Li said at the presser.

Chinese diplomat pressed for the West to focus on negotiating peace, adding that China is ready to send another delegation to Europe for talks. "We felt that there is a big gap between both sides' positions," he noted, referring to warring sides Russia and Ukraine. Hui said that he believes "firmly" that neither side has shut the door to talks.

In a response to the Chinese envoy's remark about sending arms to Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated that the United States is supporting Kyiv along with its European allies to build consensus around the “just and lasting peace”.“We will support efforts – whether by Brazil, China, or any other nation – if they help find a way to a just and lasting peace,” Blinken asserted. “Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine has been a strategic failure,” US Secretary of State Blinken, furthermore stressed.