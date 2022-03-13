Israel can become a mediator in the Russian-Ukrainian talks if it sees the possibility of successful negotiations, The Jerusalem Post reported on Sunday, citing its diplomatic source.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday, after which he proposed to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Jerusalem. Zelenskyy also asked Israeli PM Bennett to act as an intermediary.

“At present, it is not constructive to hold meetings in Russia, Ukraine, or Belarus. These are not the places where we can agree to stop the war... Do I consider Israel, Jerusalem in particular, to be such a place? I think the answer is yes," said the Ukrainian President.

Russia has not rejected the idea of negotiations in Jerusalem, but Israel is not sure if it should host the talks, the report said.

“We know from our experience that negotiations that don’t have a chance lead to a worse situation on the ground. We have to see if we can really be helpful. If there can be a breakthrough, we’ll do anything.” "When it comes to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s mediation between Russia and Ukraine, we aren’t forcing anything,” the source told The Jerusalem.

Bennett denies asking Zelenskyy to accept Putin's offer

Ukraine and Israel on Saturday denied reports that Bennett had advised Zelenskyy to accept Putin’s offer to end the war through surrender.

“People need to understand that we will never pressure Zelenskyy in either direction. It’s the wrong thing to do…The President of Ukraine and the Ukrainians have to make the decision, and they will have our support. This isn’t Bennett’s initiative,” the diplomat said.

Moreover, Zelenskyy had asked to speak to Bennett on Saturday and has long sought Israel as a mediator with Russia. Bennett’s view is that he will always take Zelenskyy’s calls and try to help if he can, The Jerusalem's source added.

Recent developments like Zelenskyy's willingness to give up on Ukraine’s attempt to join NATO, and Russia no longer demanding a full demilitarisation of Ukraine, show that Ukraine and Russia are moving gradually in the direction of an agreement.

It has been 18 days since Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine on February 24 after repeated warnings against its neighbour joining NATO.