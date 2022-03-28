Russia Ukraine Peace Talks: Next Round Of Negotiations To Be Held In Turkey

On day 33 of the Russia Ukraine war, the inconclusive peace talk will continue this week in the new round of talks aimed at ending the conflict in Turkey. The representatives from both countries are set to meet for the 6th round of talks either on Monday or Tuesday. Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed willingness to discuss Ukraine's "neutral status".

"Today, in the next round of video talks, a decision was made to hold the next live round by two delegations in Turkey on March 28-30," wrote David Arakhamia, a Ukraine negotiator and politician wrote on Facebook.

Reportedly, the peace talks will be held in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

Russia Ukraine peace talks

Russia and Ukraine failed to make a breakthrough in their first top-level talks, on March 10 in Antalya, since the Russian military launched its invasion of Ukraine in late February.

In the last week's discussion, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had said that no ceasefire decision was made during the peace talks. On the previous day, Kremlin had revealed that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine has not yet made any significant progress and accused Kyiv of stalling truce talks by putting forth unacceptable proposals.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that Turkey's presidential spokesman, on Sunday said that Kyiv needed more support to defend itself while countries cannot 'burn bridges' with Russia.

Zelenksyy says Ukraine ready to accept neutral status

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his country is ready to accept neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia. He said, "Security guarantees and the neutral, non-nuclear status of our state. We are ready to accept this. This is the most important point". Further, Zelenskyy also told the journalists, hat, "this was the first point of principle for the Russian Federation, as I recall. And as far as I remember, they started the war because of this."

On the war front, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry has urged that Russia must be removed from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for 'nuclear terrorism' as they have occupied two Ukrainian nuclear power plants – in Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Earlier in the day, reports stated that Russian troops fired at a nuclear research facility in the city of Kharkiv.