Russia-Ukraine Ready To Move Forward With Talks After Stall Post Bucha Genocide: Reports

After a brief stall in the aftermath of the Bucha genocide, Russia and Ukraine on Friday have reportedly decided to go forward with talks. An official confirming the development said that the talks will resume in Turkey, however, no date or time for the same has been fixed yet. In the talks, issues pertaining to security guarantees, and occupation of Crimea and Donbas are to be discussed.

Turkey can also be the venue for discussion between the premiers of Russia and Ukraine. Earlier, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul. Speaking to the local media, Erdogan said that he has already had conversations with Zelenskyy and is scheduled to converse with Putin as well.

"Especially when it comes to Donbas and Crimea, there is a need to take steps on the highest level. Expressing before the leaders the need for talks, we have offered to be the host. Mr Zelenskyy has a positive perspective on it, and so has Mr Putin," Erdogan had said. The Turkish President had added, "If in our Istanbul such a leaders summit can be organised and as a result of this, negative progress can be converted into a positive one, we will be more than pleased.

Zelenskyy confirms, 'Ready for talks with Putin'

Ukraine is willing to have talks with Russia to end the war, Voldodymr Zelenskyy told Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in an exclusive interview on Thursday. The Ukrainian president stressed that he was extremely keen to bring hostilities to an end as the war was on his country's territory. Moreover, he expressed a desire for the return of refugees and the commencement of economic activities in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated, "I think there is no other willingness but to put an end to this war. Before this large-scale invasion of the 24th of February and throughout these 8 years- believe me, the same willingness remained. When I became the President, the willingness was always the same. We want to put an end to this war. This war is on our territory. It is not on the territory of Russia."

Meanwhile, the war continued on Day 44. On Friday, Tochka-U missiles ripped through a station in the Kramatorsk region in the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), killing at least 30 civilians. Thousands of people were at the station, used to evacuate civilians in eastern Ukraine, at the time of the attack as they tried to flee the ruthless military aggression. Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of firing the armament.