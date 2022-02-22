Russia-Ukraine Row: Amul Topical Makes Appeal To Diffuse Tensions With Creative Cartoon

Amid soaring tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Amul has released its famous Amul Topical with the caption 'a plea to defuse the Russia-Ukraine conflict.' In the Amul Topical, the diary company has shown its famous Amul-girl peacefully enjoying bread and butter with a Russian girl in Russian attire whereas in the background we can see tanks of both Russia and Ukraine fighting against each other on the border. Amul has asked both the nations to not go "from bad to wars" and asked them to sign a "treaty with a treat."

Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

Following the Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to recognize two breakaway regions -- Donetsk and Luhansk -- in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday asserted that Ukraine's internationally recognised boundaries will ‘remain unchanged’, Sputnik reported. While addressing the nation, he also asserted that Ukraine is “not afraid of anyone or anything". His remarks come amid the escalating fears of a Russian invasion as the Russian President on Monday inked a decree declaring the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk independent.

As per media reports, Putin had earlier in that day called his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron as well as German chancellor Olaf Scholz to announce that he would be signing a decree recognizing Donetsk and Luhansk's independence. Furthermore, Putin then urged Kyiv to end hostilities in the newly recognized states, claiming that the "regime ruling Ukraine" will be held responsible for any further regional unrest, as per Sputnik.

India's stands for 'International peace'

Reiterating its stand on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Union Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that India wants a solution through talks and peace to be established. Following the diplomatic talks between United States of America President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Rajnath Singh expressed hope that the two sides would find an amicable solution to de-escalate the rising tensions.