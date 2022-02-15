Russia-Ukraine Standoff: Can Kyiv's Military Tanks Counter Russian Aggression?

With over 1,35,000 troops deployed along the Russia-Ukraine border, Moscow has continued to whip up tensions simmering with the ex-Soviet nation since 2014. In addition, the Russian military has also relocated weaponry and beefed-up naval and air forces, spurring fears of potential invasion of Ukraine "any time soon." In the wake of the volatile security situation, several questions have been raised on the military strength of the parties involved in the standoff.

According to Army Technology, Ukraine has been drawing military aid from US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) allies, since the end of last year in a bid to counter probable Russian aggression. However, this some experts think would make it significantly more difficult for Russia to mull against an invasion. Meanwhile, others assume the efforts will only push Russia closer to an attack. In such a situation, it is likely that both countries engage in tank deployment in a bid to launch a more impactful counterattack. So, when compared where does Ukraine stand in comparison to Russia in possession of army tanks, here's what one must know:

Ukraine Military tanks

It is pertinet to mention that Ukrainian military own approximately 12,300 armoured vehicles of which about 2,550 are tanks, GlobalData 2021 reported. The inventory list also included main battle tanks, light tanks, and tank destroyers. The figures rank Ukraine in sixth and 13 the position on the world list.

T-64

The most impactful among all is the perhaps the T-64 main battle tank (MBT), and Ukraine has 720 such tanks. Ukrainian MBT was designed and produced by Kharkiv Locomotive Factory during Cold War in 1966. The vehicle is said to be a massive development from the then T-55 and T-62 models. The T-64 is fixed with Kontakt-1 reactive armour, which helps prevent damages while leaving a heavy impact. It was the first Soviet tank to be able to fire anti-tank guided missile AT-8 Songster, which has a high-explosive warhead to penetrate 600mm steel armour from 4kms.

The upgraded T-64BV of the Ukrainian army is also a heavy-duty attack machine with a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, a 12.7. Nikitina-Sokolova-Volkova Tankovy machine gun and two banks of four smoke grenade launchers. The T-64s with Ukraine are said to be most "technologically superior" to their Russian counterparts, as per Army Technology.

T-72

Kyiv also possesses the T-72 main battle tank, another Soviet-built war armament. The T-72 MBT operates alongside its impressive variants T-72UA1, the T-72B1, the T-72AV, and the T-72A. Even though the firing capacity is equal to the T-64, the gun fires separate armour-piercing, high anti-tank rounds with explosive fragmentation projectiles. The accuracy is aided by laser rangefinder sight, ballistic computer, and thermal barrel sleeve, Army Technology detailed.

Russia Military tanks

Although Kyiv possesses impressive weaponry, it is hard to blindside that Russia operated the world's largest tank fleet. Its army tank contingent is 12,400 with more than 30,000 armoured vehicles. Russia ranks third in tank power, just calling short by 15,000 and 5,000 short by America and China, respectively.

Next-Gen MBT

The number of T-64 and T-72 outdo that in Ukraine's fleet. To begin with, Russia owns T-14 Armata MBT. It was built by Uralvagonzavod in Russia and unveiled in 2015. The combat tank is built with digitised equipment, including an uncrewed turret and isolated armoured capsule for the crew. The turret is remote-controlled with one 125mm, two 2A82-1M smoothbore guns in the center and power-pack rear. The main gun is laser-guided and can be replaced with 152mm 2A83. However, only 20 such high-accuracy war tanks are currently operational due to a lack of mass production.

Why should Ukraine be bothered?

While the 20 tanks fleet is hardly a headache for Ukraine, Russia's nuclear, bioweapons and chemical protection fulfills the gap of survival doubts in case of a confrontation. In addition, automated fire suppression systems and smoke grenade dischargers are additional problems for the ex-Soviet nation. Overall, as experts suggest, despite Ukraine's strong readiness against Russian aggression, Moscow would only need to deploy one-fifth of its total fleet in an offensive against Kyiv in which T-14 would be a significant contribution to tilting the battle to Russian side.

What is the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

For the unknown, Russia and Ukraine have been mired in conflict since 2014, when Moscow invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula. However, since late March 2021, Russia increased its troop amassment along the conflict-ridden Donbas region in its eastern borders, spurring fears of an attack. The situation gradually deteriorated with Russia increasing troop amassment to nearly a lakh. However, Kremlin has repeatedly denied claims of imminent attack and argues that increased military support of NATO to Kyiv indicates a growing threat to Russian security in its western flank.

Recently, Russia conducted massive military drills with its "closest ally" Belarus. With France dubbing, the exercises as a "violent gesture", Ukraine, last Thursday, accused Russia of blocking access to the sea for naval drills. Meanwhile, former Defence Minister of Ukraine, Andriy Zagorodnyuk, said that Moscow has "enough troops" in place to invade the ex-Soviet nation.

(Image: AP)