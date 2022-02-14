Russia-Ukraine Standoff: Why Is The Situation Important And What Is At Stake For The US?

How the ongoing Ukraine crisis will develop, whether it will escalate into a full Russian invasion triggering severe US and European sanctions or end with a temporary diplomatic resolution, all are, in essence, up to Russian President Vladimir Putin. It seems that only he knows what the next phase will be. But as the crisis unfolds, here is why the situation is important to the US and what exactly is at stake for Washington if Moscow does invade Kyiv.

It should be mentioned that Russia has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops along its border with Ukraine over the past several months. The US has responded by sending several thousand troops to two of Ukraine’s neighbouring nations - Poland and Romania. Additionally, the US and several European nations have threatened sanctions.

What’s the US' stake in the crisis?

Even though all the sides have agreed to continue diplomatic dialogues, they are still upping their military deployment and escalation of rhetoric. Now, political analysts have explained that the ongoing crisis in Ukraine is important for the United States as Russia wants to establish dominance over regions it once held during the Soviet Union era. They have stated that Russia wants to use its military to play power politics and crush independent states, take them over and make them vassal states or make them satellite states.

Experts believe that the inevitable conclusion to the Russia-Ukraine crisis is that the international system, based on a US-dominated order, is threatened. They have also stated that a Russian invasion will hurt the US and Europe every day as they would feel the effects of it in their bank accounts. According to CNN, gas prices could soar and it is “impossible” to say how high prices would go and how long they would stay high.

“But $100 oil would surely lift prices at the pump. And that means a Russia-Ukraine conflict has the potential to impact most Americans,” CNN's political analyst Matt Egan said.

Further, as per experts, there is something more than the economy as well. US President Joe Biden has built his presidency around the idea that democratic countries must stand up to the autocratic regime. But now, Russian President Vladimir Putin is using Ukraine as a “hostage” to try to force the US to renegotiate the settled outcome of the Cold War.

Experts say that the United States is about freedom, liberty, sovereignty and independence and it will support anyone in the world who shares the same values. Therefore, as Ukraine is a free and independent state, the US would protect Kyiv from the Russian threat. However, according to them, nothing about how this crisis may transpire benefits Russia. But if the Ukraine crisis is seen through, it may be about much more than who controls the Donbass or even Kyiv.

Is there a possibility of a conflict?

Expectations are low that a real breakthrough is possible, given Moscow appears to want a deal that would give it a say in Ukraine’s foreign policy, which is likely to be a non-starter in Kyiv. It is to also mention that Kyiv is not a member of NATO and the US has no treaty with the former Soviet nation that otherwise creates an obligation to come to its defence. Officials from the Biden administration have reiterated their intent that the US soldiers will not be used in the conflict in Ukraine. Washington, along with its allies and partners, continues to work the diplomatic angle.

