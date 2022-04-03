Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine Talks To Resume On April 4 Amid War, Says Chief Russian Mediator Medinsky

Chief Russian mediator Vladimir Medinsky has stated that the peace talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine will resume on Monday, April 4.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Russia-Ukraine talks

Image: AP/Twitter/@KremlinRussia_E


Chief Russian mediator Vladimir Medinsky who leads the peace talks from Moscow's side has stated that the talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine will resume on Monday, April 4, Sputnik reported. He informed that the experts will continue to work on the agreement. Notably, the delegations of Russia and Ukraine last held the meeting on March 29 in Istanbul. The peace talks held in Istanbul on March 29 were the first face-to-face talks between Russia and Ukraine in two weeks. The peace talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations come amid Moscow's military offensive in Kyiv which continues for day 39. 

Vladimir Medinsky has further revealed that Russia's stance on Crimea and Donbass "remains unchanged," The Guardian reported. Furthermore, he stated that the talks between the sides have not reached the stage for a meeting between two leaders. Meanwhile, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia on Saturday, April 2, stated that the draft peace treaty agreements between Ukraine and Russia had reached an advanced stage, NBC News reported. Arakhmamia added that the peace treaty documents were at a stage that would allow direct talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Russian counterpart. He further revealed that there is a possibility that the talks between the two leaders could be held in Turkey. 

Russia-Ukraine peace talks 

The peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations were held in Istanbul on March 29. It was the first time in two weeks that the negotiators held a face-to-face meeting as earlier talks were held in Belarus or virtually. Addressing a conference in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation outlined a framework under which Kyiv would declare itself neutral. In the meantime, Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin announced that the armed forces of Moscow would reduce its military activity in Kyiv and Chernihiv to "increase mutual trust" and develop conditions for "further negotiations," according to AP. Furthermore, Ukrainian authorities had expressed willingness to hold talks on Crimea. After the talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address on Facebook stated that they cannot trust Russia as they continue to fight for their "destruction." He stressed that he saw "positive" signals from the talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine. But, he also added that these signals do not "silence the explosion of Russian shells." 

Inputs from AP

Image: AP/Twitter/@KremlinRussia_E

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: Pope Francis hits out at Putin for launching 'savage' attack
READ | Russia attacked major oil refinery in Ukraine's Kremenchuk, says Russian Defence Ministry
READ | Russia-Ukraine war: Baltic states halt natural gas imports from Russia
READ | Zelenskyy, Boris Johnson discuss defensive aid for Ukraine & sanctions against Russia

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia-Ukraine talks, Medinsky, Moscow
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND