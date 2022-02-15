Russia-Ukraine Tension: Is Russia Equipped Enough To Invade Ukraine?

Ever since Russia started deploying their troops near the Ukrainian border, fears of impending invasion have grown in the region. This possibility has also been warned of by a number of Western leaders. The US stated a few days ago that Russia can invade Ukraine on any day as they have around 135,000 troops along the Ukrainian border.

Russia is one of the most powerful nations in the world and when it comes to the armed forces of both countries, Ukraine's armed forces are vastly outmanned and outgunned by Russia's and military experts believe that if Russia launched a large-scale invasion after massing troops near the border, they would be capable of mounting significant resistance and inflicting heavy casualties. Russia has moreover one million active-duty personnel, which is more than four times the size of Ukraine's military. Russia just had anti-aircraft drills in Belarus last week. In the meanwhile, Military specialists say that Ukraine's anti-aircraft and anti-missile defences are inadequate, making it exposed to Russian strikes on crucial infrastructure.

Ukrainian capacity

However, Ukraine's army is also more trained and armed than it was in 2014 when Russia took the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine. Ukraine's soldiers have been fighting Russia-backed rebels in the Donbas region of the country since 2014, and have gathered combat experience. Right now, Ukraine possesses 250,000 active-duty forces, 290,000 reserve troops, and 50,000 paramilitary formations. It had about 140,000 troops in 2014, and only 6,000 were combat-ready, according to USA Today. They also have short-range air defences and anti-tank equipment, including Javelin missiles given by the United States, to assist block any Russian advance. The military challenge for Russia would be considerably greater than in past battles Russia has waged since the collapse of the Soviet Union, such as in Chechnya in the 1990s and against Georgia in 2008.

Western countries with Ukraine

Western countries have increased their arms delivery to Ukraine, but Kyiv claims that it still requires more. The US has decided against sending troops to battle in Ukraine but have warned that if Russia attacks Ukraine they will have to deal with sanctions. Since 2014, the United States has sent more than $2.5 billion in military aid, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, coastal patrol boats, Humvees, sniper weapons, reconnaissance drones, radar systems, night vision, and radio equipment. More supplies, including Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, small guns, and boats, have been offered by a bipartisan coalition of US senators.

Russia's motivation

Moscow is seeking agreements on a number of topics, including the deployment of intermediate-range ballistic missiles in Europe and the limitation of military exercises near Russian borders. The Kremlin is likely to maintain military pressure on the Ukraine border until it feels it has received the required security guarantees.

Image: AP