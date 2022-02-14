Russia-Ukraine Tensions: 'Panic In Kyiv Is Our Enemies' Best Friend', Asserts Zelensky

Increasing warnings of an imminent Russian invasion do not help Ukraine, asserted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a press conference after more than a dozen countries urged their citizens to leave the former Soviet state. It is to mention that Ukraine is nearly surrounded by Russian and Russian-backed forces on a high level of readiness. Amid the rising fears of a Russian invasion, Zelensky has remained engaged in diplomacy even as no clear path to settlement is in focus.

Now, as some of Ukraine’s main allies reduced staffing or evacuated embassies in Kyiv over the weekend, Zelensky criticised the evacuation of diplomats as needlessly alarmist and remained defiant, playing down the threat to his country. Instead, the Ukrainian leader said that the “best friend for enemies is panic in our country”. Speaking to reporters, Zelensky said that he has “a lot of information” that he would analyse without sowing panic. He also added that if Western powers had any firm evidence of an impending invasion, he had yet to see it.

"I think there is too much information in the media about a deep, full-scale war," he said.

"We understand all the risks, we understand that they exist. If you or someone else has additional 100% reliable information about the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine... please share it with us,” the Ukrainian leader added.

US, Ukraine agree on continuing diplomatic efforts and ‘deterrence’

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Zelensky and his American counterpart Joe Biden spoke on the phone. Zelensky told Biden that the latter’s visit to Kyiv is “crucial for stabilising the situation”. He also told Biden that it is important for Kyiv to receive security guarantees from the United States.

Biden, on the other hand, affirmed Washington’s commitment to Kyiv’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. According to an official release by the White House, Biden made it clear that the US would “respond swiftly and decisively” along with its allies and partners to any military aggression by Russia. Biden and Zelensky agreed on continuing diplomatic efforts and “deterrence” in response to Russia amassing its troops on borders near Ukraine.

“The two leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and deterrence in response to Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders,” the statement read.

(Image: AP)