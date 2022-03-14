Russia-Ukraine To Hold 4th Round Of Talks; Here Are Key Developments As War Enters Day 19

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate rapidly, delegates from both countries are set to hold the fourth round of peace talks at 10:30 (local time) on March 14. The negotiating team will meet through video conferences in order to resolve the ongoing conflict and return to peace, said Mykhailo Podolyak, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and part of the delegation in discussions with Moscow.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also confirmed that Kyiv and Moscow are set to assemble over video call format to discuss the ongoing all-out Russia-Ukraine war to make progress in the negotiations.

The meeting is set against the backdrop of increased tensions amid the harrowing atrocities that gripped Ukraine in the wake of Russia's all-out attack. Despite humanitarian corridors, safety has remained a massive issue due to arbitrary Russian shelling of civilians in the besieged cities and in the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, which killed a 51-year-old American journalist Brent Renaud. So far, the war has killed over 2,000, including 35 people on Sunday after Russian troops attacked the Ukrainian military base less than 25 km from the Poland border.

Here are all key updates as the Russia-Ukraine war glides into its third week:

1. Fourth round Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on March 14. The negotiations will take place in the video-conference format.

Again. Negotiations go non-stop in the format of video conferences. Working groups are constantly functioning. A large number of issues require constant attention. On Monday, March 14, a negotiating session will be held to sum up the preliminary results… — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 13, 2022

❗️Zelensky said that the task of the #Ukrainian delegation in negotiations with the Russian Federation is to achieve his meeting with Putin



He also stated that the goal of negotiations with the #Russian Federation is to obtain "effective guarantees." — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 13, 2022

2. Noting the mounting death toll and acute deprivation in the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy in his impassioned address on Sunday night reiterated calls for a 'no-fly zone' over Ukraine.

"If you do not close our sky, it is only a matter of time before e Russian missiles fall in your territory, on NATO territory, in the homes of NATO citizens," Zelenskyy said.

3. The UK Defence Ministry on Sunday said Russian naval forces have created a "distant blockade" of the Black Sea coast, strategically, to isolate Ukraine from international maritime trade. In a detailed update through a Twitter post, the ministry informed that the Russian Navy is also continuing to carry out missile strikes against targets "throughout Ukraine." Meanwhile, Russia has conducted "amphibious" landing operations in the Sea of Azov, the UK Defence Ministry said, adding that it could launch similar missions in the coming days.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 13 March 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/cz8Q0vnsA5



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/o28zuSsk3K — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 13, 2022

4. US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron held a telephonic interaction on Sunday. According to the White House, extensively both the leaders discussed the ongoing war and reviewed recent diplomatic engagements, and underlined their commitment to hold Russia accountable for its actions. They also vowed to support the government and people of Ukraine.

Today, @POTUS spoke with President Emmanuel Macron to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine. They reviewed recent diplomatic engagements and underscored their commitment to hold Russia accountable for its actions and support the government and people of Ukraine. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 14, 2022

5. Apart from an attack on a Ukrainian military base near the Poland border, an airport in Ivano-Frankivsk was hit by Russian airstrikes on Sunday. The airport is located some 250 km from Hungary and Slovakia border, the Associated Press reported.

6. According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, suffering in the besieged city of Mariupol has turned "simply immense." The death toll in Mariupol has crossed 2,000 while residents continue to face "extreme or total shortages of basic necessities like food, water, and medicine," AP reported.

7. Massive protests broke out against Russia in Kherson, the first seized Ukrainian city since the war erupted on February 24. On Sunday, thousands of Ukrainians took to the streets waving national flags against the hostile actions of Russian invaders.

In #Kherson, people also came out to protest against #Russian occupation. The occupiers are trying to disperse the rally with shots in the air. pic.twitter.com/nVGmruuiHt — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 5, 2022

8. Australia joined the UK and US to impose sweeping restrictions on 33 Russian oligarchs, including Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich.

9. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday accused Russians of blackmailing and attempting to bribe local Kherson authorities to form a "pseudo republic." He compared the situation to that of pro-Russian separatist-held regions of Donetsk and Luhansk that began fighting against Ukraine in 2014.

10. French President Emmanuel Macron condoled the killing of US journalist Brent Renaud.

"Today an American journalist was killed in Ukraine. Before him, others were targeted, murdered, injured, and kidnapped. We are thinking of all these journalists driven by courage and an ideal: the freedom to inform. It is fundamental to our democracies," Macron wrote in a Twitter post.

11. In a positive development, power was restored in the Chernobyl nuclear plant, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Sunday.

Electricity supply to the #Chornobyl NPP has been restored thanks to the incredible efforts of #Ukrenergo specialists, our nuclear power engineers and electricians. However, #Ukraine still needs the intervention of the world community for nuclear security @iaeaorg @UN @OSCE — German Galushchenko (@G_Galushchenko) March 13, 2022

12. US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan to meet with Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi in the Italian capital amid media reports of Russia having asked Beijing to supply weapons.

