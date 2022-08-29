Russia, Ukraine Trade Blames For Strikes At Zaporizhzhia NPP Amid Fears Of Radiation Leak

As the fears of a massive radiation leak due to the fighting near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant rattled the international community, both Russia and Ukraine traded blames for the rocket and artillery strikes near Europe’s largest nuclear facility on Sunday. Just days after Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered the military invasion of Ukraine in February, the Russian forces took control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the territory situated on the bank of the Dnieper River, including the Nikopol and Marhanets cities located just about 10 kilometres (six miles) from the plant.

Ukrainian forces have since intensified the countermeasures to push back Russian troops, particularly from around the southern city of Kherson. Invading Russian soldiers have also resorted to heavy bombardment on the positions they've held to the south of Izyum. On Aug 27, Russian rockets struck the areas across the Dnieper River, in close vicinity to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant raising concerns about a nuclear accident. Ukrainian officials warned that the attacks near the facility might cause a radiation leak.

Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of targeting plant's fuel

At a presser, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov blamed Ukraine's armed forces for attacking the areas near the plant to provoke retaliatory fire from the Russian forces. He claimed that the Ukrainian forces have shelled the plant twice within 24 hours. Some of the artillery was targeted at the plant's fuel and radioactive waste storage, Konashenkov stressed. “One projectile fell in the area of the sixth power unit, and the other five in front of the sixth unit pumping station, which provides cooling for this reactor,” said Russia's Defense Ministry spokesman.

Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region claimed that the attacks conducted by Russian troops left the Nikopol town in dark due to a power outage. He added that the Russian strikes destroyed dozens of residences in Marhanets. The city of Zaporizhzhia, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) was also bombarded by the Russian fire, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region stressed. Both sides blamed each other for the attacks, and the claims made couldn’t be independently verified.

Vladimir Leontyev, the head of the Russia-installed local administration separately said that the Ukrainian rockets hit the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant causing widespread destruction. The plant’s dam has served as a major route for the Russian forces to transport military equipment, and the water from the dam is used for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. The authorities since last week have been distributing iodine tablets to residents who live near the Zaporizhzhia plant in major fear of the leak of the radioactive elements as the fighting rages on.