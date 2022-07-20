Russia, Ukraine, UN & Turkey Expected To Hold Talks Over Grain Corridor This Week: Report

Amid the Moscow-Kyiv war, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations "expected" to hold talks on the "grain corridor this week" in Istanbul, TASS reported citing a source in Ankara. The source further revealed that the talks will "probably" take place on Thursday. On July 18, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said that the respective countries had reached a consensus on setting up the "so-called green corridor" for the transportation of agricultural products through the Black Sea.

Notably, Ukraine has been accusing Russian armed forces of blocking Ukrainian grain at the seaports. The delegations of Turkey, Ukraine and Russia in coordination with the UN held a meeting in Istanbul on July 13. The officials in the meeting agreed to set up a coordination centre in Istanbul for the resumption of grain exports through Ukrainian ports, Anadolu Agency reported.

Calling the meeting "constructive and positive," Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that the officials of respective countries agreed to set up a coordination centre in Istanbul to resume the transportation of Ukrainian grain, as per the news report. According to Hulusi Akar, officials of the respective countries reached a consensus on a system of joint control over the grain at seaports and navigation safety on the route of the transit.

UN Chief calls talks on resumption of grains export 'critical step forward'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that both parties have taken a "critical step forward" for ensuring the resumption of the export of grains from Ukrainian ports. Speaking to reporters, he stated that "more technical work" needs to be completed to sign the agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Guterres stressed that there has been "very substantive progress" in the talks.

He called the talks between the countries "a ray of hope" to ease human suffering, avoid hunger around the world and "much-needed stability to the global food system".

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the United Nations and Turkey for their efforts to the resumption of exports of Ukraine's grains. In his video address on 13 July, Zelenskyy said that the delegation of Ukraine told him about the progress made in the meeting regarding the issue.

