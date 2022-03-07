Russia-Ukraine War: 16,000 Indians Evacuated From Ukraine, Says MoS V Muraleedharan

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 12th day, India's Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan on Monday, March 7, said that a large number of Indians stranded in Ukraine have been evacuated. The minister said that around 16,000 out of 20,000 Indians in Ukraine have been safely brought back in the past few days. He added that the evacuation process from the neighbouring countries of war-torn Ukraine is in full function.

V Muraleedharan while speaking to Republic TV said that the Indian government was working efficiently under Operation Ganga to safely evacuate all stranded Indian nationals from Ukraine. “According to the information we have, there were around 20,000 Indians including students in Ukraine. 16,000 of them have been brought back to India,” MoS Muraleedharan said.

Speaking about India’s evacuation system in place, the Union minister added that there are currently 2000-3000 nationals in the neighbouring countries of Ukraine. “The issue remains of the 600 students stranded in Sumy. Yesterday, our mission in Sumy issued an advisory asking the students to be on standby. The Indian nationals were advised to be ready to leave on short notice and the Indian embassy officials are at a place close to Sumy,” Muraleedharan said adding that he looks forward to their evacuation in the coming days. “We can assure that everyone will be back,” he added.

“When the conflict started, we had our mission working in Kyiv. Now, this has been temporarily shifted to Lviv. A substantial amount of work is being done from here including communication between all major cities. Our missions are helping students to cross the border. We have deployed four missions in Romania, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia to help Indian students in the evacuation process,” Muraleedharan said.

The Union minister further noted that the Indian mission in Russia has officials near the Russia-Ukraine border in order to look at any possible evacuation of Indians via Moscow. He also added that the Ukraine govt has responded positively to India’s request to provide food and water to students stranded in the war-torn nation. He emphasised the government’s commitment to bring back all Indian nationals from the country.

Operation Ganga: Over 15K Indians evacuated in 76 flights

After the closure of the airport in Ukraine over Russia's aggression, India had launched Operation Ganga to evacuate Indians from neighbouring countries. In the latest update, India has successfully brought back over 15,920 of its nationals in 76 flights under evacuation mission 'Operation Ganga' that was launched following Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, officials said on Sunday.

India has been bringing back its nationals from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova after they crossed over to these countries from Ukraine through land border transit points. The first flight had returned with the stranded Indians on February 26 from Bucharest. According to the officials, around 2,500 Indians were evacuated on 13 flights till Sunday, March 6.

