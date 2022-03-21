Russia-Ukraine War: 2 Civilians Killed, 28 Injured In Ukrainian Shelling, DPR Claims

On March 20, two civilians were killed and 28 people were injured in Donetsk from Ukrainian shelling, the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) representative office claimed. The DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) on March 21 claimed that two people were killed and 28 others were injured in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the last day as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces. Among the 28 injured, there were four children as well, according to the representative office.

The DPR representative office, on Telegram, announced, "Over the past day, two civilians were killed, 28 people received injuries of varying severity ... including four children, as well as two correspondents from China."

Ukraine's armed forces fired 26 times at self-proclaimed DPR in last 24 hours: Report

According to the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC), Ukraine's armed forces fired 26 times at the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the last 24 hours, TASS reported. A total of 239 shells were launched on DPR territory, according to the statement. During the shelling, it was stated that multiple rocket launchers, mortars of various calibres, artillery, and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers were utilised.

"Over the past day, the mission registered 26 shooting incidents by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Ukrainian military fired at the Petrovsky district of Donetsk from Grad multiple launch rocket systems, launching 55 rockets. An attack carried out by the Ukrainian military was registered at 08:47 <...> in Donetsk (Petrovsky district): 15 rockets were fired from a BM-21 Grad," the statement read, according to TASS.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which is now on its 26th day, is showing no signs of slowing down. The invasion has caused widespread devastation and destruction, as well as a high death toll among people. The Russian military gave Ukrainian forces defending the key port of Mariupol the opportunity to lay down their arms and leave the city via humanitarian corridors, but the Ukrainian government promptly rejected the offer. According to the United Nations, about 3.38 million people have fled Ukraine.

(Image: AP)