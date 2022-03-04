Russia-Ukraine War: 2 Dead, 3 Wounded In Attack On Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

The Ukrainian state nuclear company on Friday said that three Ukrainian troops were killed and two wounded in the Russian attack at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. After a fierce gun battle, the Russian military occupied the Zaporizhzhia Plant, Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRIU) informed. The SNRIU issued a statement that a fire broke out at the training building outside the NPP which was extinguished by 6:20 AM as per Ukraine Time. The fire, due to heavy shelling by Russian Army was localised on an area of ​​2,000 square meters, the agency stated.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Zaporizhzhia Power Plant - operational since 1984 - has an installed capacity of 6GW; six units that produce up to 42 billion kWh of electricity, according to Power Technology. Each unit comprising of a pressurised water reactor (PWR) generates 1000 MW each.

The plant, which is controlled by Ukraine’s national nuclear energy generating company NNEGC Energoatom, has been surrounded by Russian troops for the past two days. On March 1, Russia informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that its military forces have taken control of the territory around Zaporizhzhia NPP.

'Physical integrity of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant compromised, no radioactive leak'

Meanwhile, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi addressed a press conference on Friday, March 4, in the aftermath of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant attack, confirming that the physical integrity of the plant had been compromised.

According to Grossi, there was only one unit that was operating as of now, while the safety system of six plants had not been affected at all. Moreover, in a major relief, there was no release of radioactive material.

"Confirmed information is coming straight from the Zaporizhzhia Power Plant. The local fire brigade extinguished the fire and the safety system of six plants were not affected at all. There was no release of radioactive. The operator and regulator are telling us that situation continues to be extremely tense," said the IAEA DG.