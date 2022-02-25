Russia-Ukraine War: 250 Indian Students Stranded In Basement Describe 'scariest Moment'

Amid the intensified tensions in Ukraine, 250 Indian students are stranded in the country's capital Kyiv and appealed for evacuation at the earliest. One of the students spoke to Republic Media Network and informed that they spent the night under the hostel basement in fear of airstrikes.

An Indian student in Ukraine told Republic, "We are currently good. We have spent the night in the basement of the hostel in Kyiv".

He mentioned that they haven't received any food and water supply but have taken care of their needs on their own.

"Since morning, we have heard many bombings in the region 5-10 km from this hostel", the student said.

Another student termed the situation as the 'scariest moment of life'. He mentioned that Ukrainian, Indian, and other nationals were advised to move to Metro stations, bunkers due to the possibility of shelling.

"We came here last afternoon at around 3.30 and we have been here since then. We are asked to not leave the place and Ukraine troops have surrounded the region to ensure safety", an Indian student stranded in metro station said.

He further informed that the people are forced to return home as the government is unable to provide any aid to survive in the basement or bunker. "We slept in the metro station where the temperature drops below 4°C, without any basic facility including a blanket. We were not prepared for this", he stated.

MEA issues advisory to Indian nationals in Ukraine

As India aims to ensure the safety and security of its citizens, the Ministry of External Affairs has expanded its control room in Delhi and has made it operational on a 24x7 basis. It is learned that so far, the control room has fielded 980 calls and answered 850 emails.

@IndiainUkraine issues a fresh advisory for all Indian Nationals/Students in Ukraine.



Alternative arrangements are being made for evacuation of our citizens.



📞 Additional 24*7 helplines:



+38 0997300428

+38 0997300483

+38 0933980327

+38 0635917881

+38 0935046170 pic.twitter.com/95EHCPSOKy — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 24, 2022

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that the students can leave the country without fearing disruption in their studies as the colleges have agreed to hold online classes. All the stranded people are requested to follow time to time advisories issued by the Ministry of External Affairs and Embassy of India, Kyiv.

Shringla informed that in the past few weeks, about 4,000 of the estimated 20,000 Indians in Ukraine, managed to leave the country.

Russia-Ukraine war

On Thursday, February 24, Russia launched attacks on major cities and airports across Ukraine, shelling more than a dozen cities and towns, including outskirts of Kyiv. Russian troops at once moved across the Ukrainian border in multiple regions. They then landed in the port city of Odessa in the south and crossed the eastern border into Kharkiv, the second-largest city. The troops were then reported moving into an area north of Kyiv, advancing on Chernihiv, about 80 miles away.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has declared martial law, meaning that the military takes temporary control, and has further cut diplomatic ties with Russia. Zelensky informed that since the start of the attack on early Thursday, 137 Ukrainians including military personnel and civilians, had been reported dead. While over 316 people are left injured.

