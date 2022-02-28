Russia-Ukraine War: 2nd Round Of Peace Talks Set To Take Place At Belarusian-Polish Border

As the first round of negotiations between delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Belarus ended, sources informed on Monday that the two sides will be meeting for the second round in a couple of days. The second round will take place on the Belarusian-Polish border after the delegations consult their capitals on the issues discussed in the first round.

During the first round, Ukraine demanded the complete withdrawal of all Russian forces from the war-hit country, including from the Crimea and Donbas regions. After the talks, the Head of the Russian delegation at the talks from the Ukrainian side, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said, "We found some points by which we can predict common positions."

UNGA convenes Emergency Session

Meanwhile, the United Nationals General Assembly (UNGA) held an Emergency Session on Monday, February 28. In the 11th Emergency Session of the UNGA, Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres in a strong-worded address underlined the need for Russia to stop the fighting with Ukraine that is at present raging across land, air and sea.

"In the face of continuing attacks, the 6 million citizens of Kyiv have been forced to sit at home, in bomb shelters. The Ukrainian government has been distributing armaments to the population with the objective for them to participate in the defence of the country. Although Russians are largely targetting Ukraine's military facilities, we have credible accounts of residential buildings, other non-military infrastructure sustaining heavy damage. This damage is leading to civilian deaths including that of the children, and that is totally unacceptable," the UN Secretary-General said.

"Enough is enough, soldiers need to move back to their barracks and leaders need to move back to peace," António Guterres further said, highlighting the need to protect the civilians, and uphold the international human rights laws. He additionally highlighted how there was a need for sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally identified borders to be respected in line with the General Assembly Resolutions.