Russia Ukraine War: 3rd Round Of Negotiations To Begin At 7:30 PM IST On March 7

The third session of Russia-Ukraine talks will take place around 16:00 Kyiv time (7:30 PM IST), according to a Ukrainian delegate. Mykhailo Podolyak, the presidential adviser, wrote on Twitter, "Negotiations with Russia. Third round. Start at 16:00 Kyiv time. Delegation - no change.

Earlier today, Russian media reported that Russia's delegation has gone to Belarus for the third round of talks with Ukraine. The March 7 session will be the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine as the two countries work to negotiate an agreement on a ceasefire and a safe passage corridor for civilians. According to the Xinhua news agency, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telephonic chat with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday that Russia is open to negotiations with Ukraine.

Russia Ukraine war

Furthermore, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that during the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine, Kyiv will take a fair and constructive approach. According to media reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, indicated Saturday that conversations with Russia are beginning to be "constructive." He took part in the first two rounds of Russian Ukraine talks.

Both participants in the sessions, according to Podolyak, agreed not to expose the specifics of their discussions. According to sources, he claimed that Ukraine's objectives were an immediate ceasefire, security guarantees that the country would not be attacked again, and a substantial reimbursement for the lives lost and damage caused to Ukrainian communities.

Furthermore, a UN monitoring team reported on Sunday that at least 364 people have been proven killed in Ukraine since Russian troops entered on February 24, with another 759 injured, though the exact figure is likely much higher. Additionally, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is continuing his call for foreign countries to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Despite the fact that the US and several other Western countries have provided Ukraine with weapons, no troops have been dispatched.

